What did Stephen Amell say about the SAG-AFTRA strike? Myopic meaning explored as actor's comments spark backlash online

Canadian actor Stephen Amell was slammed online after he said he does not support the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. According to media outlet Deadline, the 42-year-old actor appeared at a fan convention Galaxycon in Raleigh, North Carolina, over the weekend and made some controversial remarks regarding the union's strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

He said:

“I support my union, I do, and I stand with them, but I do not support striking, I don’t. I think it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. And I think the thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I’m on [Heels], that premiered last night, I think it’s myopic.”

According to Cambridge Dictionary, myopic means "unable to understand a situation or the way actions will affect it in the future." Amell is one of, if not the most famous actors to speak out against the SAG-AFTRA strike against the AMPTP, which is being led by Fran Drescher.

While most union and group members have spoken out in favor of the actors' and writers' strikes, Amell's disagreement with the union's motive gives a new perspective to the situation.

Twitter reacts to Stephen Amell not supporting SAG-AFTRA strike

After Stephen Amell's remarks on not supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the actor stating he has enough money not to care about his medical insurance and other expenditures. Others said Stephen Amell is portraying his Heels role in real life.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Amell's comments on not supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike against the AMPTP. (Photo via @CultureCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Amell's comments on not supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike against the AMPTP. (Photo via @CultureCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Amell's comments on not supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike against the AMPTP. (Photo via @CultureCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Amell's comments on not supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike against the AMPTP. (Photo via @CultureCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Amell's comments on not supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike against the AMPTP. (Photo via @PopCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Amell's comments on not supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike against the AMPTP. (Photo via @PopCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Amell's comments on not supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike against the AMPTP. (Photo via @PopCrave/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Amell's comments on not supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike against the AMPTP. (Photo via @darlinginmyway/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Amell's comments on not supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike against the AMPTP. (Photo via @darlinginmyway/Twitter)

Hummingbird @deletetwotter Stephen Amell being anti-strike reminds me of the fact that he is from a family rich enough for him to attend a private school in Aurora, Ontario, so he was never not rich. Plus he's still probably living off those sweet CW paychecks.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Amell's comments on not supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike against the AMPTP. (Photo via @THR/Twitter)

The WGA, the Hollywood writer's group, approved a strike on May 1 after discussions with the AMPTP, the collective bargaining agency for film and television companies, remained unchanged. After the AMPTP failed to negotiate an agreement with the actors guild, SAG-AFTRA followed suit on July 13.

Stephen Amell is best known for appearing as Oliver Queen on The CW's Arrow. He played the lead role of Green Arrow, and the series ran from 2012 to 2020 for eight seasons. He currently stars in the wrestling drama series, Heels, as Jack Spade, which returned to television screens with its second season last week.

As of writing, Stephen Amell has not responded to the backlash received on his comments.