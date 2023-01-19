According to a recent poll, nearly 40% of Americans are skipping medical healthcare due to high cost.

This is a concerning trend, as it means that a significant portion of the population is not getting the healthcare they need. The rising cost of healthcare in the United States is a major issue. It's causing many people to make difficult choices when it comes to their health.

Reasons for skipping on health care

One of the main reasons for the high cost of healthcare in the United States is the high cost of prescription drugs.

Many Americans struggle to afford the medications they need to treat their conditions, and as a result, they may choose to go without them. That can lead to serious health complications and even hospitalization.

In addition to the high cost of prescription drugs, there are also other factors that contribute to the high cost of healthcare in the United States. These include the high cost of medical procedures, the high cost of health insurance, and the lack of competition in the healthcare market.

The lack of competition in the healthcare market is a major problem, as it allows healthcare providers to charge high prices for their services. That's particularly true for hospitals, which are often the only providers of certain medical services in a given area.

As a result, people living in rural areas may have to pay more for healthcare than those living in urban areas. This lack of competition also makes it difficult for people to shop around for the best prices, as there're often few options available.

The high cost of healthcare in the United States is the lack of universal health care coverage. (Photo by Pranidchakan Boonrom/pexels)

Another major factor contributing to the high cost of healthcare in the United States is the lack of universal health care coverage.

In most developed countries, healthcare is provided to all citizens through a government-run system. However, in the United States, healthcare is provided through a patchwork of private insurance plans and government programs. That means many Americans do not have access to affordable healthcare, and as a result, they may not be able to afford the care they need.

How can healthcare be affordable?

The high cost of healthcare in the United States is a serious problem that's impacting the lives of many people. That caudes people to skip medical care, which can lead to serious health complications and even hospitalization. It's also causing financial stress for many Americans, as they struggle to afford the care they need.

The high cost of healthcare is a complex issue, and there're no easy solutions. However, it's important that we work to find ways to make healthcare more affordable for all Americans so that everyone has access to the care they need.

One way to make healthcare more affordable for all Americans is to increase competition in the healthcare market. That can be done by encouraging more providers to enter the market, which will increase the number of options available to consumers.

Another way to make healthcare more affordable is to increase transparency in the healthcare market, which will make it easier for consumers to compare prices and quality of care. Finally, we should also consider implementing a universal healthcare system, which would provide coverage to all Americans regardless of their income level.

A universal healthcare system would provide coverage to all Americans regardless of their income level. (Photo by Karolina Grabowska/pexels)

In conclusion, the high cost of healthcare in the United States is a serious problem that's impacting the lives of many people.

Almost 40% of Americans are skipping medical care due to the high cost, which can lead to serious health complications and even hospitalization. The high cost of healthcare is a complex issue, and there're no easy solutions. However, healthcare needs to be more affordable for all Americans so that everyone has access to the care they need.

