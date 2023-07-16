"Too extra and aggressive": LAMH fans divided over LaTisha and Stormi's argument

Episode 15 of LAMH aired on OWN TV on Saturay, July 15, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured an explosive confrontation between LaTisha and Stormi about the former's expo event. Stormi was offended that LaTisha's partner Marsau asked her for the $100 fee for setting up a stall but she had not not been informed about the same. LaTisha had just invited Stormi to speak about her business for more engagement and the latter had no idea that Marsau would ask her for money on the day of the event.

Stormi agreed to pay at the time but had a full-blown argument with Marsau. Later, the ladies had a conversation in a restaurant where LaTisha said she had talked to her husband about his attitude but also advised Stormi to behave in a more professional manner.

She said that she did not like the way Stomi responded to the entire situtation as she will face many such complications in business. Stormi once again began yelling, asking LaTisha how she could ask her to act in a certain way when she had given her time and money in the expo, adding value to the entire thing.

It went downhill from there as LaTisha and Stormi started to scream in front of everyone. LaTisha felt that she was just advising her friend but Stormi wanted her to talk to her husband about the issue.

LAMH fans were divided as some fans felt that Stormi was being very aggressive towards LaTisha over a small issue. Some also said that LaTisha was in the wrong for trying to defend her husband.

Lady JH @HarvinJanessa Stormi ia being way too extra and aggressive with Tisha in this scene. Is she trying to trump and dominate Tisha? She is not the weakest link and she is proving that time and again. Keep moving Tisha. Your growth is amazing queen. #LAMH

LAMH fans divided as LaTisha calls out Stormi for her reaction

Stormi had no idea about the stall fee and she was very offended when Marsau decided to come at her when she was setting up the stall. She started to go off at him, threatening to tell her husband about it and calling it unprofessional.

Some LAMH fans felt that Stormi was right to talk to LaTisha rudely about her experince. Others felt that she was trying to create a fight with LaTisha for no reason and that she could have handled the situation better.

illz @Iam_Illy dollars day of 🫠 Tisha asking Stormi what’s her problem like her husband didn’t bother her about a measlydollars day of 🫠 #LAMH

Tanya Bryant @TanyaBTwin1 Oh, Tisha is fine with how Stormi responds to Mel, who put the Scott's and Holt on, but not okay when Stormi has the same energy for her. Her Mama is messy enough for her to be used to mess. Enjoy it. #LAMH

Lenny DeStefano @alleybenz Tisha feeling attacked cause she shading Tiffany and tryna get rowdy with Stormi. Babe the event was sloppy and now you wanna be mad #LAMH

Bren @TheMissBeeMarie Why all of the vitriol towards Tisha? Stormi was not trying to listen nor was she listening. And if the roles were reversed, she would’ve done the same (if not more) for husband. Tisha is everyone’s punching bag. #LAMH

marion gibson @ashasia Tisha was 100% right when she spoke to Stormi! I don't know what's with the whole "talk 2 my husband" or "I'm gonna tell my husband" thing. That must be some Alabama mess cause that don't go down up North. I'm from the NYC & I don't need my husband to handle things for me! #LAMH

ACE ☯️🇳🇬⚧ @TalkAmarachi



Wouldn't that mean she's telling Stormi's how to respond (i.e. to respond better/differently than she did)? But Tisha did say, "I don't like how you responded to my husband."Wouldn't that mean she's telling Stormi's how to respond (i.e. to respond better/differently than she did)? #LAMH

Khaluki @Khaluki1952 #LAMH Wowwww. I can’t believe Tisha came for Stormi like that when it was Marsau’s fault for even bringing up that damn $100.

Stormi eventually paid the fee

Stromi said that she had no problem paying the fees to help others but she should have been informed earlier. Marsau mentioned that their business was the one that needed the money and Stormi eventually gave them the $100 fees for the stall.

Later, the event planners themselves got into an argument after Martell backed away at the last moment to speak in front of everyone. They regrouped later and gave a succesfull expo to everyone.

OWN TV airs new episodes of LAMH every Saturday at 8 pm ET.