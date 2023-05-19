“It’s like a rotten little stub”: When young Johnny Depp spoke of his dental issues with pride

Johnny Depp has once again come back in the news, this time, thanks to his first public appearance since the publicized trial last year. The trial saw him take on his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in a defamation case. Depp made his first public appearance since then as his film Jeanne du Barry premiered at Cannes 2023.

Of course, this was met with some rapid love from fans across the world, who were more than pleased that the actor had returned to the spotlight. However, even Johnny Depp and even his new film aren't far from some harsh criticisms and jokes when it comes to the internet.

The issue, this time, seems to be the actor's rotten teeth, something that has been pointed out before as well. Years ago, the star spoke about his rotting teeth with Premiere, saying that he likes it that way.

He said that he had a lot of cavities and had done a root canal that he got done eight years before the interview and said that it was unfinished. He added:

"It’s like a rotten little stub...But I like it. It’s like when the Indians would make something beaded, they would always put imperfections on it."

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor noted that he was proud of his rotten teeth and that seeing people with "perfect teeth" drew him "up the wall."

The emergence of the closeup images from the Cannes red carpet saw many fans coming together to point out this factor on social media sites like Twitter.

Celebrity dentist Dr. Apa says Johnny Depp's teeth are a simple case of "aggressive" wear and tear

It dawned on Twitter users that Depp's teeth were far from perfect when seeing the pictures at Cannes 2023. Though this brought forward many comments about his teeth, the celebrity previously remarked in the interview with Premiere that he would rather swallow ticks than have perfect teeth.

This explains why Depp preferred to keep his teeth the way they are. He is definitely one of the people who believe that imperfect things can be more perfect and more pretty.

Solidifying Johnny Depp's claims, Dr. Apa, a renowned celebrity dentist who works with the likes of Ramona Singer, Kendall Jenner, and Simon Cowell, told Page Six:

"He has wear, which has been a cumulative effect over a lifetime...Wear like that, sometimes we see it in 30-year- olds in really aggressive cases and sometimes we see it in cases like Depp."

The celebrity dentist added that for the Beetlejuice actor, Dr. Apa would do veneers as he needs to reestablish his bite after wearing his teeth down so much.

After his red carpet appearance, Johnny Depp made some claims that would surely upset Hollywood fanatics. He indicated that he does not plan to return to mainstream films in the recent future. Speaking at the press conference of Jeanne Du Barry, Depp said that he isn't thinking about Hollywood as he didn't have "much further need" for it.

He added:

"It’s a very strange funny time when everybody would love to be able to be themselves but they can’t because they must fall in line with the person in front of them. You want to live that kind of life, I wish you the best. I’ll be on the other side somewhere."

It is unclear what the future holds for Johnny Depp, but the present will surely see some more digs at Jack Sparrow's rotten teeth, especially on the internet.

