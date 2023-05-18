Jeanne Du Barry early reactions: Is Johnny Depp's movie worth a watch?

Jeanne Du Barry is a highly anticipated biographical drama movie starring Johnny Depp. It had its world premiere on May 16, 2023, as the opening movie for the Cannes Film Festival. The film also made its arrival across theatres in France by Le Pacte on the same day. Jeanne Du Barry is also all set to be released on the popular streaming platform Netflix in France, 15 months from now.

Maïwenn acted as the writer, producer, and director of the movie. She also starred as the titular character in the movie, opposite Johnny Depp. Its premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, was a star-studded affair as the lead cast members, including Johnny Depp, and Maïwenn, were present. As per Variety, after its screening, the movie received a standing ovation of 7 minutes.

Ever since the movie's debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, it has received a lot of positive reactions, with critics calling it, "A timeless film", "Perfectly "Maïwennesque" and "brilliant".

Twitter is exploding as early reactions to Johnny Depp's Jeanne Du Barry pour in after World premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Critics have been showering praises on Jeanne Du Barry ever since it was screened at Cannes. Twitter has been flooded with a barrage of posts appreciating Maïwenn's latest outing.

"He [Johnny Depp] is extraordinary in the film in a role which is difficult" Re Johnny Depp opening Cannes "Frémaux told journalists…he believed strongly in the freedom to think, to speak and to act."

LE FIGARO ★★★/4



Maïwenn's film meets the hopes. Its main virtue is not to smell dust. Life circulates.

The result is brilliant, with the most pleasing effect. Maïwenn deserves the applause of the assembled court.

REVIEW #JeanneDuBarry LE FIGARO ★★★/4

Maïwenn's film meets the hopes. Its main virtue is not to smell dust. Life circulates.

The result is brilliant, with the most pleasing effect. Maïwenn deserves the applause of the assembled court.

“You can say he embodies royalty”



#JeanneDuBarry

Johnny Depp getting rave reviews for his performance as Louis XV… Maïwenn knew exactly what she was doing by casting a king to play a king

"You can say he embodies royalty"

By the looks of the early reactions to the movie, it is clear that critics have been quite impressed with what the film has to offer. They have praised the historic yet contemporary representation of the story of the movie. Writer, director and actor, Maïwenn has garnered great reviews for both her performance and the way she imagined and layered the entire storyline.

Johnny Depp's performance as Louis XV has been applauded, with critics deeming his portrayal of Louis XV extraordinary.

Thus, going by the reviews, it's safe to say that Jeanne Du Barry is definitely worth the watch, especially for the admirers of historic dramas.

More details about Jeanne Du Barry

The movie revolves around Madame du Barry, who becomes the favorite of King Louis XV with the help of her remarkable allure, intelligence, and will to climb the social ladder. Maïwenn has written the screenplay of the movie, along with Nicolas Livecchi and Teddy Lussi-Modeste. Maïwenn has also served as the producer of the movie, alongside Gregoire Sorlat and Pascal Caucheteux.

A synopsis for the movie, given by Rotten Tomatoes, reads as follows:

"Jeanne Vaubernier, a working-class woman determined to climb the social ladder, uses her charms to escape her impoverished condition. Her lover, the Comte du Barry, grown rich thanks to Jeanne's amorous intrigues, wishes to present her to the King and orchestrates a meeting through the influential Duke of Richelieu."

The synopsis continues:

"The encounter goes far beyond his expectations: for Louis XV and Jeanne, it's love at first sight. Through the courtesan, the king rediscovers his appetite for life: so much that he can no longer live without her and decides to make her his official favorite. Scandal ensues. No one wants a girl from the streets at Court."

Apart from Johnny Depp as Louis XV and Maïwenn as Jeanne du Barry, the other cast members for the movie include:

Benjamin Lavernhe as La Borde

Melvil Poupaud as Le Comte du Barry

Pierre Richard as Le Duc de Richelieu

Pascal Greggory as Le Duc d'Aiguillon

Suzanne de Baecque as Victoire

India Hair as Adélaïde

Capucine Valmary as Louise

Pauline Pollmann as Marie Antoinette

Diego Le Fur as Le Dauphin

Micha Lescot as Mercy

Marianne Basler as Anne

Noémie Lvovsky as La Comtesse de Noailles

Robin Renucci as Monsieur Dumousseaux

Don't forget to watch Jeanne Du Barry following its arrival in theaters near you.

