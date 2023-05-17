5 popular Johnny Depp movies to watch as Jeanne Du Barry premieres at Cannes 2023

Johnny Depp's Jeanne du Barry was the opening film at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The film, which received a seven-minute standing ovation at the showing, tells the story of Jeanne, a working-class woman who uses her charm and intellect to climb up the social ranks in 18th-century France and becomes King Louis XV's last and favorite mistress.

Written, directed, and produced by French actress and filmmaker Maiwenn Le Besco, the film also stars the actress in the titular role. While Depp stars opposite Maiwenn as Louis XV, the film also features Pierre Richard, Benjamin Lavernhe, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory, Melvil Poupaud, and India Hair.

Here are five popular films that cemented Johnny Depp's status in Hollywood as one of the most versatile actors of all time.

Pirates of the Caribbean, Alice in Wonderland, Edward Scissorhands, and 2 other must-watch Johnny Depp movies

1) Pirates of the Caribbean franchise

Johnny Depp is famously known for his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The movies follow the adventures of Jack Sparrow and his motley crew as they navigate through treacherous seas while seeking treasures and battling rival pirates.

Beginning with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), the films have garnered immense popularity and commercial success, grossing billions of dollars at the box office and spawning a dedicated fan base. The series also features a talented ensemble cast, including Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, and later additions such as Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

Known for their mix of adventure, fantasy, humor, and memorable characters, the Pirates of the Caribbean movies have cemented their place in Hollywood as one of the highest-grossing film franchises of all time. Depp's portrayal of the eccentric Jack Sparrow has become iconic and beloved by audiences worldwide, earning him critical acclaim and a large fan following.

The Pirates of the Caribbean films are available to stream on Disney+.

2) Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

An adaptation of the children's book of the same name by Roald Dahl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory introduces Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka, the eccentric and reclusive owner of a magical chocolate factory.

Directed by Tim Burton, the film tells the story of a young boy named Charlie Bucket (Freddie Highmore), who lives in poverty with his family. The film follows Charlie as he wins a golden ticket, along with four other children, that grants him a tour of Wonka's chocolate factory. Along with his grandfather, Charlie embarks on a whimsical and extraordinary adventure through Willy Wonka's magical world.

Johnny Depp's portrayal of Willy Wonka is eccentric and quirky and shows his versatility as an actor. Depp's intense acting, as well as Tim Burton's signature visual style, combined with the vibrant and fantastical set designs, create a visually stunning and immersive world that captures the essence of Roald Dahl's beloved book.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is available to stream on HBO Max.

3) Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Another collaboration between Tim Burton and Johnny Depp, Edward Scissorhands tells the story of Edward, a humanoid created by an inventor (Vincent Price), who was left unfinished with scissors for hands when his creator passed away.

Edward lives alone in a mansion on a hill until he is discovered by Peg Boggs (Dianne Wiest), who takes him home to live with her family in a suburban neighborhood. Edward falls in love with Peg's daughter Kim (Winona Ryder) but is shunned by society due to his unconventional appearance and the limitations imposed by his scissorhands.

Johnny Depp delivers a remarkable performance as Edward, capturing his childlike innocence, gentle demeanor, and longing for human connection. The film has become a beloved classic, known for its exploration of societal norms and its bittersweet tale of love and acceptance.

Edward Scissorhands is available to stream on HBO Max.

4) Finding Neverland (2004)

In Finding Neverland, Johnny Depp portrays the lead role of J.M. Barrie, the Scottish playwright and author. The historical drama is a semi-fictionalized account of Barrie's friendship with Sylvia Llewelyn Davies (Kate Winslet) and her four sons, who ultimately inspired the author to write his famous play, Peter Pan.

Set in early 20th century London, the film follows Barrie as he meets the Llewelyn Davies family, where he forms a deep bond with the children, particularly with Peter (Freddie Highmore). As their friendship develops, Barrie finds inspiration in their world of make-believe, which becomes the basis for his iconic play about the boy who never grows up.

Johnny Depp's portrayal of J.M. Barrie showcases his versatility as an actor, as he captures Barrie's unique creative spirit and his genuine connection with the children. Finding Neverland is a heartwarming film that explores the transformative power of imagination and the enduring legacy of storytelling.

Finding Neverland is available to rent or purchase on Vudu, Google Play, Amazon Video, and iTunes.

5) Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Yet another noteworthy performance from Johnny Depp was his role as the Mad Hatter in Tim Burton's adaptation of Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland. As with all of Depp's collaborations with Burton, Alice in Wonderland garnered him critical acclaim for his portrayal of the eccentric character.

The story follows a young girl named Alice Kingsleigh (Mia Wasikowska), who stumbles upon a magical Wonderland after falling down a rabbit hole. Here, Alice encounters peculiar and colorful characters, including the Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat, the White Rabbit, and the tyrannical Red Queen.

Johnny Depp's portrayal of the Mad Hatter is eccentric, flamboyant, and full of energy. He brings a quirky charm to the character, with his wild orange hair, mismatched attire, and distinct mannerisms.

Combined with Tim Burton's visual storytelling techniques and an equally talented ensemble cast featuring the likes of Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter, the film offers a fresh take on the beloved story, inviting viewers into a visually stunning and imaginative world of wonder and adventure.

Alice in Wonderland is available to stream on Disney+.

Jeanne du Barry premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on 16 May 2023. The film also had its theatrical release in France on the same day.

