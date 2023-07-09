"Don’t owe her one": LAMH fans slam Kimmi as she expects Kiuwha to save her image

LAMH season 6 episode 14 aired on OWN on Saturday, July 8, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured a tough confrontation between Kimmi and Kiuwha about Maurice and moving on from the past. Kimmi felt that Kiuwha did nothing to save her image as Maurice's "side chick," when the latter knew that their marriage was over long before that.
Further, Kimmi felt that Kiuwha showed "lack of integrity" by not controlling other people's narrative and clarifying that she had no role to play in their divorce. Kiuwha, however, explained that she never did interviews or responded to fans, implying that she has "no control" over what people say.
Kimmi knew that Maurice wanted to protect his son from the cheating narrative but was not paying attention to her own child. She wanted to get rid of this "emotional baggage" and explained that Kiuwha and Maurice were not previously happy in their own marriage.
LAMH fans slammed Kimmi for thinking that Kiuwha owed her any explantation and asked her to talk to Maurice about her issues.
LAMH fans want Kimmi to talk to Maurice about her issues
Kimmi hoped that the two could move over their old problems and asked Kiuwha why she did not clarify the situation. She felt that her own child was being affected by all of this, and she just wanted to move on in her life.
LAMH fans, however, slammed Kimmi for hoping that Kiuwha would clarify the situation when she had married her ex-husband. They also asked Kimmi to talk to Maurice, as he was the one spreading the "side-chick" narrative.
Recap of LAMH episode 14
OWN's description of episode 14, titled Kiuwhaaaaat?, reads,
"Kimmi reaches a level of understanding with Kiuwha; Stormi and Melody discuss the state of their friendship; Maurice and Monster have a heart-to-heart; Courtney confides in his mom; Marsau and Stormi butt heads before the Blaque Business Expo."
Stormi and Melody talked about their friendship in the latest episode and how the former's mother disliked Melody. They decided to move on from their issues, but Melody was still unhappy with Stormi's mother not liking her. Courtney's mother, meanwhile, tried to convince him to have a kid with Stormi.
She assured him that he was going to be a good father and would teach his children some important skills, that his dad could not do. Elsewhere, Marsau shocked Stormi by asking for a $100 stall fee at the Blaque Business Expo when she had not been told this earlier.
Stormi accused Marsau of having low vibrations and said that she had no idea about such exorbitant fees. The two will also be seen fighting next week over the same issue.
OWN network airs new episodes of LAMH every Saturday at 8 pm ET.