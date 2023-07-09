"Don’t owe her one": LAMH fans slam Kimmi as she expects Kiuwha to save her image

LAMH season 6 episode 14 aired on OWN on Saturday, July 8, at 8 pm ET. The episode featured a tough confrontation between Kimmi and Kiuwha about Maurice and moving on from the past. Kimmi felt that Kiuwha did nothing to save her image as Maurice's "side chick," when the latter knew that their marriage was over long before that.

Further, Kimmi felt that Kiuwha showed "lack of integrity" by not controlling other people's narrative and clarifying that she had no role to play in their divorce. Kiuwha, however, explained that she never did interviews or responded to fans, implying that she has "no control" over what people say.

Kimmi knew that Maurice wanted to protect his son from the cheating narrative but was not paying attention to her own child. She wanted to get rid of this "emotional baggage" and explained that Kiuwha and Maurice were not previously happy in their own marriage.

LAMH fans slammed Kimmi for thinking that Kiuwha owed her any explantation and asked her to talk to Maurice about her issues.

♡♡ @LisadontLoveEm @Apple_Dip Because she honestly don’t owe her one. That man was playing both sides. Period. It’s clear as day what was going on. Kimmi told on herself at the spa with Mel last episode #LAMH @Apple_Dip Because she honestly don’t owe her one. That man was playing both sides. Period. It’s clear as day what was going on. Kimmi told on herself at the spa with Mel last episode #LAMH

LAMH fans want Kimmi to talk to Maurice about her issues

Kimmi hoped that the two could move over their old problems and asked Kiuwha why she did not clarify the situation. She felt that her own child was being affected by all of this, and she just wanted to move on in her life.

LAMH fans, however, slammed Kimmi for hoping that Kiuwha would clarify the situation when she had married her ex-husband. They also asked Kimmi to talk to Maurice, as he was the one spreading the "side-chick" narrative.

♡♡ @LisadontLoveEm Kimmi. The only person that owes you an apology is YOUR HUSBAND! The same way kihawuh insinuated you was a side piece …so did YOUR HUSBAND in that pool during that Vegas trip when he kiki’d about it with his boys 🥱 #LAMH Kimmi. The only person that owes you an apology is YOUR HUSBAND! The same way kihawuh insinuated you was a side piece …so did YOUR HUSBAND in that pool during that Vegas trip when he kiki’d about it with his boys 🥱 #LAMH

PriestessKaliYaffa @PriestessKaliYa #LAMH I have always loved me some Kimmi from Day 1…but this “integrity” convo is for Maurice not Kiuwa. It’s surprising to me that she’s still on this storyline and Maurice isn’t held accountable I have always loved me some Kimmi from Day 1…but this “integrity” convo is for Maurice not Kiuwa. It’s surprising to me that she’s still on this storyline and Maurice isn’t held accountable 😬 #LAMH https://t.co/vuD8j4lPdL

Stacey @Stacey_monamour twitter.com/confidenceiske… Confidence Is Kei @ConfidenceIsKei ‍ #LAMH The expectation Kimmi is putting on Kiuwah should be ON HER HUSBAND. Maurice is on the show and should’ve made it a priority to shut that down. This is a crazy conversation The expectation Kimmi is putting on Kiuwah should be ON HER HUSBAND. Maurice is on the show and should’ve made it a priority to shut that down. This is a crazy conversation 😵‍💫 #LAMH THANK YOU! Kimmi has actually “nice nasty” insulted Kiuwah a couple of times during this conversation! The man you chose out you through all that! #LAMH THANK YOU! Kimmi has actually “nice nasty” insulted Kiuwah a couple of times during this conversation! The man you chose out you through all that! #LAMH twitter.com/confidenceiske…

maiahsherrell @maiahsherrell Kimmi should’ve left that man alone until their divorce was finalized…. Then there wouldn’t be any gray area. That’s on you girl.. #LAMH Kimmi should’ve left that man alone until their divorce was finalized…. Then there wouldn’t be any gray area. That’s on you girl..#LAMH

IDressAndRest @IDressAndRest Team Kiawua. Kimmi gone on wit that BS. Ask Maurice why he continues to play you like a piano. #LAMH Team Kiawua. Kimmi gone on wit that BS. Ask Maurice why he continues to play you like a piano. #LAMH https://t.co/ewQBqDWqI1

TwerkinForABirkin @MissTatiG Kimmi want this lady to say so bad that she wasn’t a side chick. Girl be at peace with your truth is that was the case. She pushing so hard I feel like she did date Maurice before they were divorced. #LAMH Kimmi want this lady to say so bad that she wasn’t a side chick. Girl be at peace with your truth is that was the case. She pushing so hard I feel like she did date Maurice before they were divorced. #LAMH

Angie_1908 @Angie_1908 I’m team Kiawuh (sp) here. She doesn’t owe Kimmi ANYTHING. She, in fact, was dating a married man. He was married until his divorce was final. Period. Sorry, Kimmi. That’s on YOU. #LAMH I’m team Kiawuh (sp) here. She doesn’t owe Kimmi ANYTHING. She, in fact, was dating a married man. He was married until his divorce was final. Period. Sorry, Kimmi. That’s on YOU. #LAMH

Dekedra MJ Kasera @dmjlive I normally rock w/ Kimmi but Kiuwha doesn’t owe you anything. She doesn’t have to debunk rumors about you. You married her ex and your involvement w/ him put a nail in the coffin of any reconciliation. Maurice won’t miss the old thing when there’s a new thing locked in 🤷🏾‍♀️ #LAMH I normally rock w/ Kimmi but Kiuwha doesn’t owe you anything. She doesn’t have to debunk rumors about you. You married her ex and your involvement w/ him put a nail in the coffin of any reconciliation. Maurice won’t miss the old thing when there’s a new thing locked in 🤷🏾‍♀️ #LAMH

Reality O @RealityOlympics #LAMH Not Kimmi confronting Kiwua about INTEGRITY after interfering with that lady's marriage during the reconciliation process. Really!!! #loveandmarriagehuntsville Not Kimmi confronting Kiwua about INTEGRITY after interfering with that lady's marriage during the reconciliation process. Really!!! #loveandmarriagehuntsville #LAMH https://t.co/liY4KHYPVv

Recap of LAMH episode 14

OWN's description of episode 14, titled Kiuwhaaaaat?, reads,

"Kimmi reaches a level of understanding with Kiuwha; Stormi and Melody discuss the state of their friendship; Maurice and Monster have a heart-to-heart; Courtney confides in his mom; Marsau and Stormi butt heads before the Blaque Business Expo."

Stormi and Melody talked about their friendship in the latest episode and how the former's mother disliked Melody. They decided to move on from their issues, but Melody was still unhappy with Stormi's mother not liking her. Courtney's mother, meanwhile, tried to convince him to have a kid with Stormi.

She assured him that he was going to be a good father and would teach his children some important skills, that his dad could not do. Elsewhere, Marsau shocked Stormi by asking for a $100 stall fee at the Blaque Business Expo when she had not been told this earlier.

Stormi accused Marsau of having low vibrations and said that she had no idea about such exorbitant fees. The two will also be seen fighting next week over the same issue.

OWN network airs new episodes of LAMH every Saturday at 8 pm ET.

