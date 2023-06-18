"Annoying": Fans upset as Netflix drops the Love is Blind season 5 teaser four months before the premiere

Love is Blind, Netflix’s unique social experiment that helps individuals find love sight unseen, is set to return to screens with another season. The network recently dropped a teaser for season 5, which is set to air in September 2023, and featured a couple talking while in the pods.

While the teaser teases vulnerability, a deep connection between two people, and emotional baggage as the two individuals open up about their previous long-term relationships, the man states that he was previously engaged, and the woman reveals that she was previously married.

While fans are excited about yet another season dropping in 2023, they’re not so happy with the streaming platform for airing the trailer four months ahead of the potential air date.

They took to social media to express their displeasure and called the tactic “annoying” and on brand for the show.

Fans express their displeasure with Love is Blind season 5 teaser dropping four months ahead of the airdate

Netflix’s famous experimental dating show is set to return with another season this year. While not a lot has been revealed about the upcoming season, fans now know that at least one couple will have deep and meaningful conversations.

The clip for Love is Blind season 5 was dropped during Netflix’s live event, Tudum, that streamed from Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The trailer teases a couple having deep conversations as they open up about their past relationships and express their desire to find love again.

During the event, the hosts of the show, the Lacheys, further revealed two new regional additions to the show, one based in the United Kingdom while the other helps Swedish singles find love.

Before the trailer, Nick Lachey said that this reality show experiment "has been working" across the globe.

"What’s incredible is that this love experiment has been working all around the world," he said.

Fans took to Netflix’s Instagram account to react to the trailer, and while many of them expressed how excited they are about season 5, they noted how annoying and wild it was for the streaming platform to drop the trailer four months ahead of the month it is supposed to air in.

They further made it known that they didn’t want Nick and Vanessa Lachey to host the reunion for Love is Blind season 5 after their disastrous appearance during the reunion special for season 4, which aired on April 16, 2023.

The teaser for the upcoming season shows two people conversing through the pods and seemingly immediately hitting it off. During the clip, the male cast member asks the female cast member of Love is Blind what she’s looking for in a partner, and she reveals that she wants someone who is intelligent and dependable and confesses to having had a track record of bad relationships.

"It doesn’t freak me out, it doesn’t scare me at all," he replies.

When the woman asks him if he’s been in any long-term relationships, he reveals that he was previously engaged. This prompts her to confess that she was previously married and adds that she hasn’t told anyone else in the pods that. The clip shows the woman telling the man that she loves him before telling the cameras that her mother doesn’t think she is meant to be in a relationship.

"I’m definitely not a perfect person, but I know I deserve love," she adds.

Episodes of Love is Blind seasons 1–4 are available to stream on Netflix.

