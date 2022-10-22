Who is Rojean Kar aka Yungsweetro ? Travis Scott alleged side chick drama explained as rapper's ex responds 

Travis Scott’s ex-girlfriend Rojean Kar recently took to Instagram to seemingly share with her followers that she was on the sets of a project. Followers were quick to note that she was present at the shoot with the rapper.

Celebrity news site The Shade Room took to their official Instagram page to share a video of Rojean’s Instagram story. In the same, the Instagram model was seen behind a camera. She also wrote in the Instagram story- “I’m directing obvi 😉.”

Many noticed that the 31-year-old singer was present at the same location and in the background of her Instagram story.

As speculation of the two spending time together came into being, Rojan Kar, who goes by the name of Yung Sweetro online, responded to the same. In a now deleted Instagram comment, she wrote:

“I didn’t even realize he was there. Yall need to stop perpetuating this s**t.”

Rojean Kar addresses Instagram story in a now-deleted comment (Image via theshaderoom/Instagram)

Several followers also slammed the internet personality for often sharing cryptic messages about Kylie Jenner on Instagram in the past. However, Yung Sweetro denied doing so. She replied to a comment by saying- “maybe you think about her all day long but I sure don’t.”

Who is Travis Scott’s ex-girlfriend, Rojean Kar?

Rojean Kar is a 27-year-old Instagram model. She mostly posts fashion, beauty and travel content on social media. Her Instagram profile, where she boasts 217k followers, was set to private at the time of writing this article. Her Instagram bio reads- “not a fit tea pusher”

The influencer started graining traction online due to her relationship with the Sicko Mode rapper. Rojean Kar and Travis Scott fuelled relationship rumors in January 213 after the rapper posted an Instagram picture of himself along with a woman who was believed to be Kar. It seemed like the two were vacationing in Paris together.

PriΞst @Br_ume

#KylieJenner #TravisScott Look at these pictures, the background and the dates they were posted. Notice the location?Coincidence???? Look at these pictures, the background and the dates they were posted. Notice the location?Coincidence????#KylieJenner #TravisScott https://t.co/WEGRTCQhy1

As their relationship continued to be talked about, Kar was spotted backstage at several of his concerts in 2015.

Rumors of Rojean Kar and Travis Scott came to an end in 2017, after the singer started publicly dating Kylie Jenner in 2017. The duo went on to welcome their first child, Stormi, in the following year. However, the two broke up in 2019. Sources claim that the parents split after speculation of Scott cheating with Kar circulated online.

PriΞst @Br_ume

#KylieJenner #TravisScott This is one of the most recent discoveries, even though they did not post it on the same day, you can tell they were together because it’s the same background, same CARPET This is one of the most recent discoveries, even though they did not post it on the same day, you can tell they were together because it’s the same background, same CARPET#KylieJenner #TravisScott https://t.co/mck5GVGFSg

Kar has also reportedly alluded to a feud with the reality star. Sources claim that the model blocked and unblocked Jenner in the past. Reportedly, she also seemingly announced that Travis Scott purchased a watch for her, while being in a public relationship with Jenner. Kar’s caption to the post read:

“Tell your bd [baby daddy] I said thx [thanks].”

At the time, Kar took to Instagram to debunk the claims. In her Instagram story, Kar wrote:

“None of these rumours are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative. Please stop spreading lies and leave him, her & I alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you.”

A source close to the rapper also told E!News that any speculations about Travis Scott cheating were “false.” The source said:

“Any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false and the press should really report on facts rather than rumors and speculation.”

Kylie Jenner had not publicly responded to Kar’s Instagram story at the time of writing this article.

