"Definitely low vibrational": LAMH fans slam Marsau for asking money from Stormi for the expo

A brand new episode of LAMH season 6 aired on OWN TV this Saturday, July 8, at 8 pm ET. The drama continues in Stormi's life as she was once again caught in a awkward situation. She decided to set up a stall at the Blaque Business Expo after Tisha asked everyone in the group to come and promote their businesses.

However, she did not mention any vendor's fee and just suggested for them to pay for sponsoring the event anyhow. On the day of the expo, Marsau did not like how Stomri had taken up an entire corner and not paid the $100 fee. He asked Stormi for her money in a very rude manner, which she felt was "low vibrational."

Marsau did not feel it was a big deal but Stormi almost walked away as no one had even told her about any fee for the stall. She called Marsau a "bill collector" and Trish also agreed that she had invited the group to the expo to "add value" to the event.

Stormi said that she always had "high frequencies" but Marsau did not back away from his demand.

LAMH fans did not feel that Marsau was right in asking money from Stromi out of no where and agreed that he was being "low vibrational."

LAMH fans are happy that Stormi called out Marsau for his demand

It remains to be seen if Stormi will actually pay Marsau the fees for setting up her own stall at the event. She also says in a promo that the event was "half baked" after learning that people were also giving speeches, which was not told to anyone in the expo.

LAMH fans sided with Stormi and praised her for confronting Marsau about her actions.

Sixth Ward GRITS @KimAust42928299 @J_EvansOfficial Stormi saying Marsau coming at her like some bill collector were the words that made the entire episode of #LAMH . He was so wrong but Stormi was his 6 bit change.

Kemmy O @Kemy_87 I agree with Stormi, it's definitely giving low vibrations and kinda corny and weird vibes too cus how you asking for $100 and yall never had that conversation of her paying $100 for the booth in the first place and the way Marsau even came at her asking for it too #LAMH

luv_2_h8_zillas 🇯🇲🇨🇺🇩🇪 @luv_2_h8_zillas #lamh



Ummm...Marsau was accusing folks asking to be paid for speaking at the Blaque Esspo of being greedy...



Ummm...Marsau was accusing folks asking to be paid for speaking at the Blaque Esspo of being greedy...

And now you're DEMANDING MONEY from Stormi to have a booth?

By Josephine's Daughter @kpringer l'm with Stormi here. Did Marsau just decide at the last minute to charge the vendors? Triflin' #LAMH

J. Evans @J_EvansOfficial this is the only scene I like her in. She is reading Marsau ass down to the ground and then said don't touch me 🤣

#LAMH Stormi not low vibrational 🤣

#LAMH Stormi not low vibrational 🤣this is the only scene I like her in. She is reading Marsau ass down to the ground and then said don't touch me 🤣 Stormi not low vibrational 🤣😅 this is the only scene I like her in. She is reading Marsau ass down to the ground and then said don't touch me 🤣😅😆😁😄#LAMH https://t.co/NpLXkSKGtl

Donna Boo @chocolateluvn86 Marsau is sooo wrong for asking Stormi to pay now, the day of! Especially since it wasn't specifically discussed in the meeting and other vendors didn't pay either! #LAMH

Candiace's RaTaTaat @LegendaryTurban



That’s why they didn’t want to pay anybody and why Marsau is chasing stormi & the vendors down for $100



That's why they didn't want to pay anybody and why Marsau is chasing stormi & the vendors down for $100

They need money for their house and this is the quickest way to get it Can we now admit that the "blaque business expo" is a quick money grab scheme

Stormi had another tough conversation with her friend Melody

Stormi talked to Melody about her mother's preconceived notions about their friendship. She assured Melody that her mother is often hard on everybody around her and that she just had a set mind when she saw her on TV.

Melody felt that Stormi's mother did not trust her and said that she knew that their friendhsip would not progress without her approval.

It is unknown when the friends will go back to normal. On the other hand, Courtney's mother tried to convince him to have kids with Stormi.

She assured him that he would be an excellent father figure, unlike his own father who was not there with him for any event and did not teach him anything.

LAMH airs on OWN Network every Satuday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on Fubo TV, MAX, Amazon TV, and on the network's website.

