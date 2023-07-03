Ludwig reveals spending $1,000 on a Trigun figure at the Anime Expo, Mizkif and Emiru react

On July 3, 2023, popular streamers Matthew "Mizkif," Emily "Emiru," Hasan "HasanAbi," and "Ludwig" Ahgren got together at the ongoing Anime Expo 2023. During their interaction, Ludwig revealed that he had spent $1,000 on a Trigun figurine. The YouTube Gaming personality said it was the "most expensive" item available at the convention.

Ludwig's expenditure on the anime figure astounded Emiru. Matthew then recalled spotting impressive merchandise featuring the popular anime series One Piece at the Anime Expo that was also valued at $1,000.

"These anime expos doing scams" - Streaming community reacts to Ludwig showing off his new Trigun figure to Mizkif, Emiru, and HasanAbi

Ludwig mentioned purchasing an anime figurine at the five-hour mark of Emiru's livestream. He provided details about it, saying:

"It's a thousand dollars. It was the most expensive figurine. It's from Trigun."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder then urged Emiru to look at the item. She exclaimed:

"This is a thousand?"

Mizkif joined the conversation and mentioned seeing One Piece figures that were significantly larger than what Ludwig had purchased:

"Emi, you remember those sick things we saw for $999? Dude, literally, like this big! It was $999. (HasanAbi asks where Mizkif saw the One Piece merchandise) Inside. It's awesome!"

Here's a picture of the Trigun figure Ludwig bought at Anime Expo 2023:

YouTube streamer Ludwig revealing the Trigun figure (Image via Emiru/Twitch)

Timestamp: 05:29:45

The streamers' interaction was shared on the r/Livestreamfail subreddit, with more than 40 community members weighing in. According to Reddit user u/ReaperofLuigi, the Trigun figure was seemingly worth $100 to $200. They commented:

"Searched the figure, and it's like $100 to $200, not $1k. These anime expos (are) doing scams."

User u/thelastfastbender agreed, stating that sellers at conventions "greatly improve" their profit margins:

One viewer claimed that the Trigun figurine had seemingly sold out. They speculated that this factor was responsible for the inflated price:

Meanwhile, Redditor u/seaworldismyworld wondered if Ludwig apologized to Mizkif following the latter's OTK-related controversy:

One community member summarized the AdrianahLee-CrazySlick s*xual assault controversy by writing:

A Reddit user provides a gist of the AdrianahLee-CrazySlick and Mizkif controversy (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Here are some more pertinent responses:

The Anime Expo 2023 is a four-day international convention that began on Saturday, July 1, and will conclude on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The annual event was hosted at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

