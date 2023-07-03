“Hypercritical of everything”: RHONJ fans defend Luis Ruelas as he gets called “inappropriate” for Gabriella’s graduation post 

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) has seen several cast members portrayed as a villain over the course of its 13 years on television. One of the newest negatively portrayed stars is Teressa Giudice’s husband, Luis Ruelas, who first made an appearance on the show in 2021.

While fans have often slammed and shaded Luis in the past, including recently for his “sketchy” behavior during the RHONJ season 13 reunion special, they are currently defending him. Luis is like a father figure to Teressa’s kids and recently took to social media to celebrate Gabriella Giudice’s graduation with a post. He was initially slammed for the picture.

Sydnee Taylor 🇺🇸❤️ @sydneetaylor @BrightlyAgain I think people are being too hypercritical of everything he does. This doesn’t seem too inappropriate @BrightlyAgain I think people are being too hypercritical of everything he does. This doesn’t seem too inappropriate

However, the tide is now in his favor as several fans took to Twitter to defend Gabriella’s stepfather for celebrating her accomplishments. They have said that people are too hypercritical of everything he does, and noted that there was nothing inappropriate about his Instagram post.

RHONJ fans defend Luis Ruelas as he gets called out for celebrating Gabriella’s graduation

Gabriella Giudice, Teresa and Joe Giudice’s daughter, recently graduated and is set to attend Michigan University. Celebrating her big milestones were her sisters, her mother, and her stepfather Luis Ruelas.

Luis recently took to Instagram to celebrate his stepdaughter’s milestone but was met with negative comments stating that she already has a father. However, some RHONJ fans did not like the criticism he was getting and stated that he was not doing anything “inappropriate” by celebrating Gabriella.

Jo @joinwastate @BrightlyAgain Ok Luis is awful but I don’t see anything wrong with that post. @BrightlyAgain Ok Luis is awful but I don’t see anything wrong with that post.

Shop With Krista @_JustKrista50 @BrightlyAgain It's so weird to think a person can't be proud of someone's accomplishments. I'm proud of her and I've had absolutely ZERO to do with her. Some of y'all are just miserable. @BrightlyAgain It's so weird to think a person can't be proud of someone's accomplishments. I'm proud of her and I've had absolutely ZERO to do with her. Some of y'all are just miserable.

Let It Be @trene_r @BrightlyAgain I don't like the red guy but I don't think it's a bad post. He's not being disrespectful or rude, so what is the problem? @BrightlyAgain I don't like the red guy but I don't think it's a bad post. He's not being disrespectful or rude, so what is the problem?

Beth Hughes @welliebh @BrightlyAgain I see nothing wrong with his post. No, he isn't her father. But he is her stepfather. @BrightlyAgain I see nothing wrong with his post. No, he isn't her father. But he is her stepfather.

linda🇨🇦mcgowan🍁 @linmcgowan @BrightlyAgain It's no secret I cannot stand this man but there is nothing wrong with this post. Why does he have to make a joint post. She is his step daughter, they live in the same house. This is reaching. @BrightlyAgain It's no secret I cannot stand this man but there is nothing wrong with this post. Why does he have to make a joint post. She is his step daughter, they live in the same house. This is reaching.

Poni ❣️☘️ @poni_poni317 @BrightlyAgain Wait, a step dad is congratulating his step daughter on a huge accomplishment and somehow he's wrong? He has plenty of questionable actions. This is not it. @BrightlyAgain Wait, a step dad is congratulating his step daughter on a huge accomplishment and somehow he's wrong? He has plenty of questionable actions. This is not it.

“He seems like a nice guy”: Joe Giudice approves of Luis Ruelas

While fans are busy hating on the RHONJ cast member for trying to take Joe Giudice’s place, Teresa’s ex-husband does not feel the same way. While in conversation with Behind the Velvet Rope, he opened up about how he feels about Luis and stated that he seems like a nice guy.

He continued:

"They’re happy together and I’m glad they’re together, you know what I mean? And I’m glad he’s there you know I mean, he’s with her and you know, he’s looking at my kids as well which is good."

RHONJ cast member Teresa previously opened up about co-parenting her children with Joe and his equation with Luis while in conversation with Jana Kramer on Whine Down in October 2022.

At the time, she said that her kids were very happy, and that Joe and Luis have met before. She added that Ruelas reached out to Joe when they went to the Bahamas and that they all had dinner together.

She continued:

"When he set it up, the dinner with my ex, he DM'ed him and I didn't even know about it. We were going to the Bahamas to pick up my youngest [child] ... and he DM'ed him. I'm like 'What?! What did you do?'

While Teresa didn’t initially understand why Luis would text her ex, he explained that he wanted to be “good with Joe” to make the girls more comfortable.

Joe even called the RHONJ cast member on his wedding day in order to pass on some wisdom in terms of how to deal with Joe Gorga. In a season 13 episode, Luis recalled the conversation and stated that Giudice told him to not let Gorga interfere in his life.

He added:

"He’s going to try and do that. He’s gonna feel intimidated. He’s insecure."

Episodes of RHONJ season 13 are available to stream on Peacock.

