“Doesn’t make it true”: RHONJ fans react to Bo Dietl’s claims that he wasn’t hired by Luis to investigate the cast

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) fans saw a great deal of drama when the cast got together for a reunion special for season 13. The explosive reunion special had three parts and a lot of revelations.

During one of the segments, Joe and Melissa Gorga alleged that Teresa’s husband, Luis, hired a private investigator to follow and tail them to gather information about them. This alleged investigator, Bo Dietl, a retired NYPD police detective, recently came forward and clarified that Luis did not hire him to investigate the family.

During the podcast, he noted that he was having dinner with one of his friends when he noticed that the RHONJ cast member was seated next to him.

He added that she immediately called Joe and told him that “that's the guy who has been following me.” Bo recalled that he told her that it's not true and that she can keep believing that if she wants, but he’s not been following her.

Joy Maldonado @JoyMaldonado79 @nosmokenomore @behindvelvetro1 Like everything else yall believe, just because he said he wasn't hired doesn't make it true. If he and Loopy Louie are good friends he will lie for him @nosmokenomore @behindvelvetro1 Like everything else yall believe, just because he said he wasn't hired doesn't make it true. If he and Loopy Louie are good friends he will lie for him

Fans took to social media to react to Bo’s claims and did not believe a word he had to say during the podcast. They noted that Bo and “loopy Luis” are close friends and that he would lie for her. They said that just because he says he wasn't hired doesn’t make it true.

Bye Wig, Hello Drama @nosmokenomore Bo Dietl has a message for Melissa and Joe Gorga: “I never ever was hired by Louie… [but] if you call me a liar… I’ll investigate you on my own.” #RHONJ Bo Dietl has a message for Melissa and Joe Gorga: “I never ever was hired by Louie… [but] if you call me a liar… I’ll investigate you on my own.” #RHONJ https://t.co/Y6sbKXsbc1

Private investigator Bo Dietl recently appeared on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, where he opened up about his alleged involvement that was brought to light during the reunion special of Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13.

He spoke about running into Joe and Melissa Gorga at a restaurant when the family feud was at its peak, and added that he told them that he wasn’t hired by Luis to investigate them.

"If you call me a liar, you know what I’m gonna do? I’ll investigate you on my own dime, and I’ll find all your dirt. Let’s not have a little battle here because you’re going to lose, and that’s not a threat," he added.

The investigator added that he encouraged Joe Gorga to make things right with Teresa, and he told the RHONJ cast member that their feud “has gone so far.”

Fans took to social media to react to his podcast appearance and stated that they don’t trust a word out of Bo’s mouth and noted that he could be lying to save his good friend, Luis Ruelas.

At the Beach @kacl386 @nosmokenomore @behindvelvetro1 Why doesn't he go on these podcasts and say my good friend Louie is a LIAR and he never hired me to investigate anyone on this show even though he said it twice on air? I hope BD is making some money off all this. @nosmokenomore @behindvelvetro1 Why doesn't he go on these podcasts and say my good friend Louie is a LIAR and he never hired me to investigate anyone on this show even though he said it twice on air? I hope BD is making some money off all this.

Ashley3Belts @Wresltgal @nosmokenomore @behindvelvetro1 This wannabe soprano needs to take a step back @nosmokenomore @behindvelvetro1 This wannabe soprano needs to take a step back

Vicki Rinfrette @VRinfrette @nosmokenomore @behindvelvetro1 Hired being the operative word. That’s the word everyone is focused on and shouldn’t be. Ask him if it was a gift or helping out a friend. @nosmokenomore @behindvelvetro1 Hired being the operative word. That’s the word everyone is focused on and shouldn’t be. Ask him if it was a gift or helping out a friend.

Bravofan2004 @william12275330 @nosmokenomore @behindvelvetro1 Lol amazing the words he used and the words Louie and Teresa use like they talked about it before @nosmokenomore @behindvelvetro1 Lol amazing the words he used and the words Louie and Teresa use like they talked about it before

Ready2Bfree @Ready2Bfr33 @nosmokenomore @behindvelvetro1 Funny how he keeps going after Melissa and Joe and NOT the man who CHOSE to drag him into it all… almost like HIM & LOUIE planned this little game in advance and look at everyone falling in line to do exactly what they wanted 🙃 @nosmokenomore @behindvelvetro1 Funny how he keeps going after Melissa and Joe and NOT the man who CHOSE to drag him into it all… almost like HIM & LOUIE planned this little game in advance and look at everyone falling in line to do exactly what they wanted 🙃

During the conversation, the retired NYPD police detective noted that if he had been hired by Luis and if the RHONJ cast member had mentioned Bo after signing the contract to investigate cast members, Luis would have been in “breach of contract.”

He added that he’s a private investigator, and confidentiality is the most important thing. Bo stated that the confidentiality extends to Luis and that he wouldn’t be able to talk about it since he would be breaching his contract.

He added that for him to be able to investigate the entire Bravo cast, the cast member would have had to pay him “hundreds of thousands of dollars”.

"Everybody’s got skeletons. I never did anything to you. So sleep well tonight. What’s her name, that blonde? Margaret, sleep well tonight," he continued.

