“I’m not team anybody”: RHONJ’s Frank Catania clears the air about his equation with Luis Ruelas

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) recently wrapped up season 13, which ended with an explosive three-part reunion special. During part two of the reunion special, the husbands were backstage, where they gathered in smaller groups as they saw their partners or wives try and hash out their differences.

At the time, Frank expressed his concerns about Luis after season 13 wrapped up filming and stated that Luis "f*cked" him this year for "no reason" and added that he did nothing but try to help him.

Frank recently appeared on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, where he cleared the air and stated that while there is a distance between him and Teresa’s husband now, he doesn’t have a problem with him.

"I’m not team anybody, as anybody will see over the years, I try to stay neutral and it just so happens that I had an issue with the same person that Joe Gorga had an issue with,” he said.

Frank Catania clears the air post-RHONJ season 13 reunion

During the explosive reunion special for Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ), a fan asked Frank about his and Dolores’ son, Frankie, working for Luis in the past and wondered what happened with that.

While Frank seemingly wanted to talk about it, Dolores shut the question down, stating that she doesn’t want her son to be talked about during the segment, especially with someone he shares a good relationship with.

Frank, in response to the question, said that his son is no longer with Luis, and Dolores added that he got another job and is very happy. However, in a flashback, Frank and Joe Gorga were seen having a conversation about the same, during which Frank told Joe that Luis had decided to close the company down and that Frankie had no idea.

While the RHONJ cast couldn’t decide who was going to tell the exact story, Dolores said that Luis gave her son a job and that he was very happy working for him. However, Frank said under his breath to Joe and Melissa that he wouldn’t say anything first and that "they gotta bring it up."

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about Frank and Luis’ friendship, but the RHONJ cast member recently cleared the air while on an episode of Two T’s in a Pod. Teddi Mellencamp told him that there were rumors online that he didn’t have a problem with Luis and that Joe and Margaret riled him up just before the reunion.

Frank clarified that didn’t happen and added that nothing bothers him more than people on the internet saying that he’s either Team Gorga or Team Teresa. He added that anyone who has watched RHONJ will be able to tell that he tries to stay neutral, and explained that he just happened to have a problem with someone that Joe Gorga also had an issue with.

He further clarified that his issue with Luis didn’t have anything to do with Frankie and that it wasn’t "even that bad" and escalated.

"Whatever we had is over with and done and we’re still talking, not that, me and Louie are not hanging out, we’re not going out as buddies, but we don’t have an issue between us right now," he continued.

Episodes of RHONJ season 13 are available to stream on Bravo.

