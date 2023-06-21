"Not the rat": RHONJ alum Kim Granatell defends the Gorgas after Teresa claims they sent her to jail

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) has seen the Gorgas and Giudices go up against each other for over a decade, and the latest season was no less. While some may feel that they should finally be making some headway with one another, each year the family seems to get pulled further apart.

In season 13 of the Bravo show, things took a turn for the worst when the two sister-in-laws took back-to-back digs at one another. However, Teresa Giudice’s claims of her brother and sister-in-law sending her to jail was the nail in the coffin.

Several RHONJ stars have made their thoughts known on the subject, and recently another former cast member took to social media to express hers. Former reality star Kim Granatell took to Twitter last week to open up about the situation and claim that she knew who sent Teresa to jail. She claimed that it wasn’t Melissa Gorga or anyone associated with her.

"Melissa certainly 100% not the rat. The person who did this didn’t even know her or had any affiliation with her. I know exactly what went down. Details even before. & how it went down. No part of it myself. I know all. Definitively. WHY NOW?," Granatell said.

RHONJ alum Kim Granatell defends the Gorgas in regard to Teresa’s claim that the couple sent her to jail

In light of the revelations made during RHONJ season 13’s explosive reunion specials, former cast member Kim Granatell, who appeared on the show during seasons 2 and 3, recently took to social media to defend the Gorgas.

She claimed that she knew all the details and that it was like reading the missing chapter of a mystery novel, and she claimed that Melissa Gorga had nothing to do with it. Kim claimed the Gorga's innocence and stated that RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice has always known who it is and that she also knows that Kim knows. She stated that Melissa is not the rat and that the person who did it had no affiliation with her.

"We need to get this straight. Don’t give credit where credit’s not due. It’s all wrong. Melissa knows NOTHING about who reported Teresa," she continued.

Kim Granatell isn’t the first alum who claims to have knowledge about the issue. RHONJ star Caroline Manzo opened up about the same during an appearance on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast on May 18, 2023. She claimed that she knew who did it and that she was there.

Caroline was joined by her daughter, Lauren, and the two stated during the appearance that they would never out the person who did it.

In the past, Caroline was also someone that Teresa thought could have turned her in after she predicted that she and her ex-husband would end up behind bars in 2012. Teresa spoke about the prediction while on WWHL in 2019 and wondered how Caroline could predict that.

"By her saying that, why did she say that? Why? Those words would never come out of my life regarding anybody. Maybe [she called the feds on us]. You never know. Why would she predict those words?,” Teresa said at the time.

Episodes of RHONJ season 13 are available to stream on Bravo.

