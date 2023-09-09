"His explanation video made it sound much worse" - Fans react as Zach Bryan dashcam arrest footage goes viral

Zach Bryan's arrest on September 7 is getting the attention of the public after he was accused of obstruction of the investigation. Now, dashcam footage of the arrest has gone viral on social media, where Bryan can be spotted having a dispute with the Oklahoma police officers.

Bryan's security was stopped by the cops for reportedly driving at a high speed. He came out to check on what had happened but was told to get back inside. Bryan refused to do the same and replied:

"I'll go to jail, let's do it."

The cops eventually arrested Bryan, and he told them that the handcuffs were very tight. He told them to release him since they would be in trouble if they did not listen.

Bryan further stated that he was in touch with many police officers, and they have also attended his performances. The arresting officer later clarified that the handcuffs were not so tight.

As the dashcam video started trending online, netizens shared their reactions. One of them said that Zach's explanation video "made it sound much worse."

Netizens share their reactions to Zach Bryan's dashcam video

Since the circumstances of Zach Bryan's arrest on September 7 were not released, there was a lot of discussion among the netizens. However, a dashcam video featuring the arrest is trending now on social media platforms.

Netizens have been sharing their reactions to the video and Bryan's arrest on X:

According to ABC News, Bryan was arrested at 6:42 p.m. on September 7, 2023, after being charged with obstruction of an investigation. Bryan is currently preparing for his upcoming The Quittin Time Tour, which is scheduled to start in 2024.

Zach Bryan explains all the details behind his arrest

On Friday, September 8, Zach Bryan posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) explaining the circumstances leading to his arrest. Bryan started by stating that he was stopped by police in Oklahoma on Wednesday. The cops told him to reveal his details, but he refused to do it.

The officers also warned Bryan that he would be taken to jail if he did not give them his details. When Bryan refused, he was handcuffed, and Bryan questioned the cops about whatever had happened to him. He eventually gave his address, and his handcuffs were removed.

The following day, he was traveling to Boston to watch a match where his favorite team, the Philadelphia Eagles, was also playing. The cops stopped Bryan's security guard in the middle of the road, and as Bryan came out of the car, the cops told him to sit inside. The police officer eventually took him to the cruiser.

Zach Bryan expressed his frustration with the cops' behavior, and a few moments later, the arresting officer revealed to him that he was being taken to prison. He was released later and said that everyone inside the jail was kind to him.