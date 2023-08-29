Zach Bryan 2024 The Quittin Time Tour: Presale, how to register, tickets, dates, venues, and more

Country music sensation Zach Bryan is on a roll with his new album, and he has now excited his fans with a fresh tour announcement. As he wraps up his current tour this week, Bryan has announced an upcoming North American tour, billed as The Quittin Time 2024 Tour.

Zach Bryan is bringing some major opening acts along for the ride. The tour will feature special guests like The Middle East, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, Matt Maeson, and Levi Turner. These artists will be joining Bryan on select dates throughout the tour.

Pre-sale for Zach Bryan's tour will go live on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, while the general on-sale will take place on Friday, September 8, 2023, which can be accessed by registering on Zac Bryan's official website.

Fans can also follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated on the latest news about the tour.

Zach Bryan's tour will begin in Chicago and end in Tulsa

Zach Bryan will kick off the scheduled tour with his Chicago concert, scheduled to take place on March 6, 2024. After performing across varied cities in America, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with a concert in Tulsa on December 14, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of Zach Bryan's tour:

March 06, 2024 - Chicago, IL - United Center

March 07, 2024 - Chicago, IL - United Center

March 09, 2024 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

March 10, 2024 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

March 12, 2024 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

March 14, 2024 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

March 15, 2024 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

March 17, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

March 18, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

March 20, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

March 22, 2024 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 25, 2024 - Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

March 27, 2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

March 28, 2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

April 26, 2024 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

April 29, 2024 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

May 02, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

May 05, 2024 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 06, 2024 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 09, 2024 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

May 13, 2024 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

May 14, 2024 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

May 17, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

May 18, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

June 07, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

June 08, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

June 15, 2024 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

June 22, 2024 - Columbus, OH - Buckeye Country Superfest

June 26, 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

July 30, 2024 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

July 31, 2024 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

August 03, 2024 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

August 04, 2024 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

August 07, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

August 10, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

August 14, 2024 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

August 17, 2024 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

August 20, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

August 24, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

August 25, 2024 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

November 17, 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

November 18, 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

November 20, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

November 22, 2024 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

November 23, 2024 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

November 26, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

November 27, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

November 29, 2024 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

December 03, 2024 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

December 04, 2024 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

December 06, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

December 07, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

December 13, 2024 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

December 14, 2024 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Zach Bryan is a Grammy-nominated American singer-songwriter known for his country music style

Zach Bryan is a country singer with a gift for turning life's experiences into heartfelt songs. His musical journey began when he received his first guitar at just 14 years of age, sparking a passion for music and storytelling. Hailing from Oklahoma, Zach's upbringing in towns like Oologah and Tulsa laid the groundwork for his down-home, relatable sound.

Zach Bryan's story took an interesting turn when he joined the Navy, following in the footsteps of his family members. Despite his military commitments, he continued to pursue his love for music during his free moments. He started writing songs during breaks from his Navy duties, using his guitar and his voice to express his thoughts and emotions.

In 2019, during a break from service, Zach Bryan made a bold move and recorded his debut album, DeAnn. The album's title was a touching tribute to his late mother, reflecting the personal nature of his music. The album, along with videos he shared online, began to catch the attention of music enthusiasts and helped him build a dedicated fan base.

The year 2020 marked another milestone in Zach Bryan's career, with the release of Elisabeth. This album, featuring the standout single Heading South, further solidified his place in the country music scene. However, it was his 2022 release, American Heartbreak, that truly thrust him into the spotlight.

This ambitious triple album, released through a major record label, debuted at the top of the Billboard Country Albums chart, showcasing Zach Bryan's growing mainstream success.

With a knack for crafting sincere and relatable songs, Zach Bryan's music resonates with fans of Red Dirt country, a subgenre known for its honest storytelling. His emotional connection to his music, combined with his relatable lyrics and genuine approach, continues to win the hearts of audiences far and wide.