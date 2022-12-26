Why does Zach Bryan hate Ticketmaster? Singer issues statement on tour ticket prices amid new album release

Following the release of Zach Bryan's live album, titled All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live from Red Rocks), the Grammy-nominated country singer took to social media to comment about unfair ticket prices.

The album's title is a reiteration of Bryan’s tweet in November in which the artist spoke about how flawed Ticketmaster’s system was, noting that he would reflect on it until there is a serious change in the system.

In fact, Zach Bryan’s album title is the last line from his tweet, where he criticized Ticketmaster:

“I’m fully aware of the Ticketmaster and Live Nation relationship. All my decisions — moving forward — will reflect this and until there is a serious change in the system all my homies will continue to hate Ticketmaster. (Last thing I say on the matter.) Sorry for being annoying.”

In his latest post on Instagram, Zach Bryan has now issued a statement noting that he did everything he could to make tickets more affordable for his upcoming tour.

Zach Bryan hints at the unfair ticketing system of Ticketmaster in a new Instagram post

Although the singer did not explicitly point out Ticketmaster in his post, he wrote:

“I am so so tired of people saying things can’t be done about this massive issue while huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working class people.”

Ticketmaster and its subsidiary, Live Nation, have been condemned for being a monopoly in recent times due to its pricing methods. Various consumer groups have demanded that the justice department break off the merger between the two companies.

in his latest Instagram post, Zach Bryan did not explicitly state Ticketmaster as the monopoly. However, he noted that he met children who said they paid above four hundred dollars to be at his live shows:

"Seems there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately. I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of four-hundred bucks to be there and I'm done with it. I've decided to play a limited number of headline shows next tear to which I've done all I can to make rpices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don't have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show. To clarify, I am playing a few festivals which I have no control over."

He added that he does not have control over some of his shows. Tagging Ticketmaster in his post, Bryan also shared links where he says the working class can purchase tickets:

"I believe working class people should still be able to afford tickets to shows, so please sign up for the laylo link in my bio to be the first to know about tour dates, registration, and the on-sale of tickets. I'll also be sending merch-drops and unreleased music through this messaging service."

Lastly, he said:

"Also, to any songwriter trying to make 'relatable music for the working class man or woman' should pride themself on fighting for the people who listen to the words they're singing. A tour announcement is coming soon and I'm sorry it has taken so long. Just did everything I possibly could to make tickets more affordable."

His recently released album boasts 25 tracks and is 1 hour and 37 minutes long. The live album was recorded at Colorado's popular Red Rocks Amphitheatre in early November. At the time, Zach Bryan had noted that he would be putting out the concert as a live album. The venue was caught in an unexpected fall blizzard when Bryan sang the song Snow.

The country superstar was recently nominated for a Grammy for his single Something in the Orange. The song received an entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and has also been nominated by the Recording Academy for Best Country Solo Performance.

Ticketmaster's latest controversy with Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour tickets

Taylor Swift addressed the shortage of tickets on Ticketmaster on her website. (Image via Taylor Swift)

Ticketmaster has been under a lot of heat due to its unaffordable prices and dynamic pricing system. The ticketing agency was recently caught in a debacle over Taylor Swift’s 2023 Eras Tour tickets.

Last month, when the tickets for Swift’s concert went live, the website crashed and forced fans to wait hours to book tickets for the concert. Instead, Ticketmaster had a Verified Fan presale system in place. The system curbs third-party websites from selling tickets at a higher price. However, tickets for Swift’s concerts were available on third-party websites such as StubHub for over $2000.

