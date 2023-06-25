"What a joke," "Nobody cares" - Fans riot as Roman Reigns surpasses another milestone in WWE

Roman Reigns has had an iconic run in WWE ever since winning the Universal Championship at Payback 2020. The Tribal Chief recently surpassed another milestone with the title, and fans don’t seem too happy about it.

Reigns won the title at Payback 2020 before unifying it with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. While the move was impactful at first, many fans believe that Reigns' run is losing its charm.

The Tribal Chief last defended his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes. He surpassed 1000 days as the Universal Champion at Night of Champions, but it looks like the company doesn’t have plans for him to defend his titles again.

The Tribal Chief recently surpassed Pedro Morales’ 1,027-day Championship run. It’s another feather in his cap, even though he hasn’t been too active in the ring recently.

At 1,028 days, Roman Reigns' Universal Title run has now officially surpassed Pedro Morales' 1,027 day Championship run. Thus now officially marking his entry in the top 5 longest WWE Championship reigns in company history.

It looks like Roman Reigns will be surpassing many more records in the coming future. However, his entry in the top five longest title reigns in WWE wasn't well received by the fans.

Most believe that his reign has no real value as he rarely ever defends his title. On the other hand, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has already had a few title defenses this month.

⚓️ Constantgin ⚓️ @theconstantgin @WrestleOps @WWE RomanReigns @WWE What a joke easy to have a long title reign when you never defend it. Rollins has had 3 title defenses this month alone. It's kinda become like Goldberg's win streak with wwe padding days by him never competing. @WrestleOps @WWERomanReigns @WWE What a joke easy to have a long title reign when you never defend it. Rollins has had 3 title defenses this month alone. It's kinda become like Goldberg's win streak with wwe padding days by him never competing.

a long title reign means absolutely nothing if you've barely defended it and had only one good match.

no one @justheretobro17 @WrestleOps

will the majority ever get tired of it? @WWE RomanReigns @WWE The fact that he can hog these titles for that long and still remain the big draw that he is is insanewill the majority ever get tired of it? @WrestleOps @WWERomanReigns @WWE The fact that he can hog these titles for that long and still remain the big draw that he is is insane😭 will the majority ever get tired of it?

Roman Reigns will compete in a tag team match against The Usos at Money in the Bank. It will mark yet another premium live event in which The Head of the Table will not be defending his championship.

The creative team will need to work their way around the problem, as Roman's title reign could force many fans to turn away from the company.

Roman Reigns may skip another WWE premium live event soon

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will face The Usos at Money in the Bank. It is likely that the two sides will meet again at SummerSlam, or Reigns will face one of The Usos in a title match at the show.

However, it looks like The Tribal Chief will be going on another hiatus after SummerSlam. The official poster of Payback 2023 was recently released, and it does not feature the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Instead, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are at the forefront of the poster. That could mean that either Reigns will lose his title before the show or the company will protect him once again by not having him compete at the event.

Do you think Roman Reigns should lose his title at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

