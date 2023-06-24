Roman Reigns to miss upcoming WWE premium live event? Looking at potential clue

The limelight is on Roman Reigns as the WWE roster heads towards summer. After over three years, The Bloodline has imploded and he is in the front-and-center of the 'Civil War' program. Reigns and Solo Sikoa are scheduled to compete at Money in the Bank against The Usos while also being rumored for a rematch at SummerSlam.

The Tribal Chief may not stick around after the summer, though. WWE Payback 2023, which is to be held on September 2 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, doesn't have Roman Reigns on its official poster. Seth Rollins, Asuka, Cody Rhodes, and Rhea Ripley are at the center. Current United States Champion Austin Theory is also featured.

According to reports, Reigns is set to go on a hiatus post SummerSlam and the recent graphic for Payback hints at it. The Biggest Party of the Summer may end with Solo Sikoa's face turn. With the Fatu cousins against him, Roman will be forced to take a break to reassess his strategy and keep kayfabe alive by selling the betrayal. There's also a slim chance that he loses the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown was opened by The Usos. Jey declared that they still loved Roman but cannot forgive the disrespect he has shown to them, hyping the tag team fight in the upcoming premium live event. The Tribal Chief's answer is awaited.

Paul Heyman believes The Usos were second to Roman Reigns

Jimmy and Jey assisted Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns countless times since the beginning of The Bloodline. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns unified the WWE Championship and Universal Championship following a Double Superkick on Brock Lesnar by The Usos. They played interferences on other high-profile matches such as against Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul.

There's no doubt that the fallout with Jimmy and Jey has made Reigns vulnerable. Paul Heyman has also given up on reuniting the two parties. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, The WiseMan claimed that The Tribal Chief will always remain "dominant over the twins."

"The Usos are now experiencing the same growing pains when they were children and they were always second to Roman Reigns. Whether be on the football field or at the house or who got the better food, the better nutrition, the better body, or who could just whoops whose a** in the backyard. It was always, you know, The Tribal Chief, that remained dominant over the twins."

Paul Heyman has remained faithful to the Island of Relevancy so far. Yet, given his history, his betrayal of Roman Reigns will be the most swift and perhaps the most shocking of all.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes