When is Roman Reigns' rumored hiatus from WWE? Planned schedule for him until WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns returned to WWE television after his post-WrestleMania hiatus last week on SmackDown. The Tribal Chief delivered a blockbuster announcement regarding his status for the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event. With that being said, Reigns will reportedly take another break from WWE after SummerSlam.

According to Xero News, the SmackDown Superstar “will be going on hiatus post-SummerSlam, but will still be around.” The report further noted that Roman Reigns will return to his full-time schedule sometime around the 2024 Royal Rumble and will stick with the schedule till WrestleMania 40.

Reigns will be going on hiatus post SummerSlam.



Ilja Dragunov to join Imperium later on.



Survivor Series planned to be faction warfare.



Drew Mcintyre is rumoured to be signing a new deal. Big new deal.



More on Roman:



The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is advertised for SummerSlam, as well as the Money in the Bank events. This year’s Money in the Bank event will emanate from The O2 Arena in London on July 1, 2023.

Speculation is rife that Roman Reigns could exploit a major loophole in Money in the Bank to go after the World Heavyweight Championship. For those unaware, WWE will crown a new World Heavyweight Champion in a match between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins at Night of Champions.

The Visionary won the first semi-final by beating Finn Balor last week on RAW. The Phenomenal One, on the other hand, punched his ticket to the World Heavyweight Championship tournament finals with a win over a battered Bobby Lashley last Friday on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns is set to appear on WWE SmackDown this week

The Tribal Chief announced last week that he’ll bring the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship back to The Bloodline. Reigns also dedicated the bout to The Wild Samoans during his in-ring promo segment.

It was later announced that Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will travel to SmackDown this week to confront Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The champions found themselves in a hostile situation against The Judgment Day and Imperium this past Monday on RAW.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will book the buildup to WWE Night of Champions 2023 this Friday on the blue brand.

