Updated Night of Champions 2023 match card after WWE RAW: Singles in-ring return after 4 years (May 15, 2023)

WWE Night of Champions 2023 will go down at the Jeddah Superdome on May 27. The premium live event will feature singles and tag team title matches. Moreover, a WWE Hall of Famer will make her singles competition return after four years.

The superstar in question is Trish Stratus. As seen on RAW this week, Becky Lynch challenged the Hall of Famer to a match at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

The two will make their match official next week on RAW. Trish Status’ last singles match transpired at WWE SummerSlam 2019.

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will also be part of the Night of Champions match card. The Ring General will put his title on the line against Mustafa Ali. The free agent survived a battle royal to earn his shot against the Imperium main man.

Below is the updated match card for WWE Night of Champions 2023 as of Monday, May 15.

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. AJ Styles – Tournament final to crown the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (C) vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa – Tag team match for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes – Singles match

GUNTHER (C) vs. Mustafa Ali – Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus – Singles match

Mustafa Ali punches his ticket to WWE Night of Champions 2023

Mustafa Ali had a huge opportunity this week on RAW to make it to Night of Champions. The 37-year-old superstar entered a battle royal to determine the next challenger to the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

The match featured the likes of Ricochet, Dolph Ziggler, Bronson Reed, and many more. Ziggler eliminated JD McDonagh. The Irish Ace then expressed his frustrations on the Show Off outside the ring. Click here to check out what happened after JD McDonagh’s promo on RAW.

The match's closing moments saw Ricochet and Mustafa Ali gang up on Bronson Reed. After Reed lifted Ricochet on top of his shoulders, Ali took advantage of the opportunity to eliminate them both with a superkick.

He’ll meet the Ring General at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

