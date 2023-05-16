Becky Lynch challenges seven-time women's champion after her daughter is called "stupid" on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch summoned former seven-time women's champion and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

The two women have been in a burning rivalry since the Hall of Famer backstabbed Lynch on the red brand during a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match a few weeks ago.

Following the contest, Stratus turned on Lynch and hit a Chick Kick, cementing the former's heel turn. After a small hiatus, Becky returned to the red brand last week to give a rundown to the WWE legend for weeks of trash talks and mind games.

Tonight on Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch highlighted her struggles as The Man. She claimed to be clouded by her judgment, being in awe of Trish Stratus. The Man called the Hall of Famer a backstabber before proceeding to thank her.

An angry Becky Lynch blasted Trish Stratus for dragging her daughter into their dispute and labeling her "stupid," and praised the Hall of Famer for allowing her to make her the target.

Finally, The Man said she was done with tomfoolery and challenged Stratus to a match at Night of Champions. The two women are slated for an official contract signing next week on RAW.

