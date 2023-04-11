Why did Trish Stratus turn heel on WWE RAW? 3 potential reasons for the multi-time champion changing sides

Trish Stratus' heel turn on WWE RAW sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world. The Quintessential Diva laid out Becky Lynch, sowing the seeds for their rumored program to take shape, while fans rejoiced witnessing the villainous mode of the legend back in action after almost two decades.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Trish Stratus replaced Lita after the latter was injured due to a backstage attack. She teamed with Becky Lynch to defend the Women's Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. At the climax, Lynch accidentally kicked Stratus and allowed an opening for Liv. The Miracle Kid dodged a Chick Kick and used a roll-up on the Hall of Famer to secure the victory.

Trish Stratus signified her heel turn by laying out Becky Lynch with a brutal post-match beatdown on WWE RAW. The champions didn't look comfortable in their teamwork and it only took a while before the Hall of Famer snapped. There are multiple reasons why Trish turned heel on her partner, which we will discuss below.

#1. Stratus has played the hero for a considerable amount of time now

Trish has been a babyface for a considerable amount of time. Her last heel turn dates back to WrestleMania 20 when she sided with Christian over Chris Jericho. She has since been in the good graces of the crowd.

Stratus wanted to experiment with her villainous side in modern-day WWE and it seems like she has gotten her wish. Having shed the babyface persona, the legend could now run roughshod over the roster with her tyranny.

#2. The post-match attack on WWE RAW laid the groundwork for a singles match with Becky Lynch

Undoubtedly, Trish Stratus' heel turn was implemented to make her dream match with Becky Lynch come true. Her return to WWE RAW in February sparked speculation of a possible singles fight uplifting a women's star. Charlotte Flair got her moment in 2019 and it seems that Big Time Becks is next.

#3. Trish Stratus could side with Damage CTRL

During her heel days, Stratus manipulated several stars to do her bidding. She could influence Damage CTRL in the same way, thereby popularizing the stable similar to Edge and The Judgment Day.

The seven-time Women's Champion could even overthrow Bayley and oust her from the stable, turning the Ding Dong, Hello star babyface in the process. The feud could take place after the legend is done with Becky Lynch.

After the events on WWE RAW, the storyline could focus on Lita's predicament in favoring her best friend or her pupil. She will play a vital role in the showdown between the new rivals.

WWE RAW: Trish Stratus set the benchmark for heels in the women's division

In 2001, Stratus became the heel manager of Vince McMahon and started a long storyline with the Authority. Her attempts to remain in power led to many controversial segments, including the 'bark like a dog' moment.

She eventually turned on the McMahons at WrestleMania 17, slapping Vince across the face during his match against Shane McMahon, and became a highly respected babyface in the women's division.

Trish Stratus' rivalry with Christy Hemme shed light on the jealousy aspect involving heel stars. Following a lengthy feud with Lita, the legend got involved in an angle with Hemme based on missing out on Playboy magazine. She downgraded her opponent in every way, even spray-painting obscene words, and the psychological games proved vital for her win at 'Mania 21.

