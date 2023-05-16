Did WWE hint at The Judgment Day's newest member on RAW? What most fans missed

The Judgment Day have been running WWE RAW for months now. One of their members, Rhea Ripley, is the reigning RAW Women’s Champion. It seems that Finn Balor has his sights set on a new member of the red brand and might convince him to join his stable sooner rather than later.

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW saw Cathy Kelley interview JD McDonagh. The Irish Ace cut a promo wherein he put the entire locker room on notice. As JD was leaving, WWE cameras caught a glimpse of Balor looking at his former protégé.

WWE @WWE



just put the entire "You never bet against an Ace." @jd_mcdonagh just put the entire #WWERaw locker room on notice "You never bet against an Ace."@jd_mcdonagh just put the entire #WWERaw locker room on notice 👀 https://t.co/KPLuW7ESSy

It remains to be seen if the teacher will approach his student with an offer to join The Judgment Day on RAW. Balor and JD McDonagh (formerly known as Jordan Devlin) have shared the ring in the past. The two collided in singles competition at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool in 2019.

Finn Balor had previously expressed his intent to expand the stable on RAW. The inaugural Universal Champion was on WWE’s The Bump to promote his match against Edge at WrestleMania 39 last month.

“We are always planning," Balor said. "The Judgment Day are always planning, we're always plotting, we're always scheming. I'm always texting with Damian. We have a group chat with me, Damian, Rhea, Dom. We're plotting, we're figuring things out, and trust me, once we get Mania behind us, The Judgment Day will be expanding." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Judgment Day star teases potential feud against former women’s champion on RAW

It seems that Finn Balor isn’t the only one who has his sights set on a member of Monday Night RAW. Earlier during the show, RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley was seen watching Becky Lynch interact with her fans at ringside.

For those unaware, Becky Lynch is currently feuding with Trish Stratus. The two women will sign a contract next week on RAW to make their match at Night of Champions official.

We’ll have to wait to see if Becky Lynch will go after Rhea once her feud with Trish Stratus is over.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes