WWE RAW Results: Champion laid out by returning superstar; Roman Reigns to recruit top tag team? - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (May 15, 2023)

WWE Tag Team champs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn kicked off RAW and talked about Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa challenging them to a title match at Night of Champions. Zayn said that it was a gift since they finally get to have revenge on The Tribal Chief.

Zayn called Roman a manipulator before they were interrupted by The Judgment Day. Finn Balor said that Sami and Kevin were back to square one with Roman, and the tag champs made fun of Dominik before a brawl broke as we headed for the first match on RAW.

WWE RAW Results (May 15, 2023): Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

The Miz tried for a handshake early on, but Nakamura rejected it before going for some knee strikes. Miz was sent outside before Nakamura hit a baseball slide and kicked Miz in the back of the head.

Nakamura countered the Skull Crushing Finale before Miz went for the 'it' kicks. Nakamura came back with a sliding German Suplex before getting a cheap shot while the ref was distracted and picking up the win.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def. The Miz

Grade: B

Liv Morgan was injured and unable to compete, causing Adam Pearce to postpone the women's tag team title match. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green were complaining to Pearce backstage, leading him to set up a singles match with Green and Raquel Rodriguez instead.

Corey Graves was interviewing Seth Rollins and recalled his days in NXT, where he won the tournament to become the first-ever NXT Champ. They then talked about the SHIELD and how Rollins betrayed them, changing the course of WWE forever.

Intercontinental Championship No.1 Contender's Battle Royal on RAW

The match started, and Akira Tozawa was eliminated by Corbin, and Lumis eliminated the latter right away. Mace and Mansoor took out Lumis before Mace was sent outside as well, and so was Mansoor.

Humberto Carrillo was eliminated by JD McDonagh, who was then eliminated by Dolph Ziggler. Von Wagner took out Ziggler before JD attacked Dolph at ringside. After a break on RAW, The Viking Raiders took out Cedric Alexander, Xyonn Quin, and Shelton Benjamin.

Otis took out Erik, and Ivar took out Chad Gable before Bronson Reed eliminated both Otis and Ivar. The remaining superstars teamed up against Bronson before Elias was eliminated by Crews, and Crews was taken out by Reed.

Matt Riddle eliminated Riddick Moss and Johnny Gargano before Imperium attacked Riddle on the apron leading up to Reed eliminating him. Ali eliminated Ricochet and Reed while the latter was trying for a move on the apron and picked up the win!

Result: Mustafa Ali won the match

Grade: B-

Becky Lynch was out next and said that she went to two legends to ask for help, but Trish Stratus betrayed her because of her ego. Stratus made fun of her daughter and made Becky so angry that she challenged the Hall of Famer to a match at Night of Champions.

Xavier Woods vs. Dominik Mysterio on RAW

The crowd was behind Woods, but Dom got in control as the match went on. Woods came back with some strikes, but Dom left the ring to hide behind Rhea Ripley at ringside.

Woods dropped Dom from the ropes and hit a dropkick before getting a clothesline for a near fall. A distraction from Ripley let Dom take Woods down at ringside with a baseball slide. Back in the ring, Dom got the pin off a rollup and picked up the win.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Xavier Woods

Grade: C

We got a short promo for JD McDonagh talking about how the fans are fools before heading for the next match on RAW.

Indus Sher vs. Promotional Talent on RAW

Veer kicked off the match and knocked one of their opponents, Lavar, off the apron before tossing the other around the ring. Sanga came in as they got some double-team moves on Drake Thompson. They got their double-team finisher and picked up the win.

Result: Indus Sher def. Promotional Talent

Grade: D

Imperium was backstage and walked up to Kevin and Sami, who ended up challenging them to a match next week.

Cody Rhodes was talking about Brock Lesnar being a hunter by nature and asked how his face was. Cody talked about beating the biggest bully in WWE and that Brock Lesnar was no longer the 'next big thing' but was simply in his way.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Chelsea Green on RAW

Raquel got a big boot right off the bat before a distraction from Deville allowed Green to hit a backstabber. Green was tossed into the corner before lifting her up and tossing her aside.

Raquel hit some clotheslines before following up with a couple of big slams. Green took the Texana Bomb soon after, and Raquel picked up the win.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez def. Chelsea Green

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Raquel on the ramp and demanded a title match before knocking her out with a kick.

Grade: B

Heyman was talking to Imperium in secret before calling Roman Reigns on the phone.

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Judgment Day on RAW

The champs were in control early on after Zayn and Balor kicked off the match. KO and Priest were tagged in before the latter was sent outside along with Balor, and the rest of The Judgment Day came out to join them at ringside.

Back in the ring, Priest took a superkick and a cannonball from Owens but managed to kick out. Dom and Rhea tried to interfere and were ejected from ringside before Xavier Woods came out and attacked Dom on the entrance ramp.

Paul Heyman came out to watch the match, and Balor kicked out of a Michinoku Driver from Sami. Heyman was on the phone, and Sami got a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Imperium walked out, and the distraction almost let Balor get the win with a rollup.

Owens came in with the stunner on Priest, and Sami got the Exploder Suplex followed by the Helluva Kick on Balor before Imperium interfered and broke up the pin.

Sami hit a dive to the outside before Imperium ran distraction and got a cheap shot on Zayn before Balor got the Coup de Grace for the win.

Result: Judgment Day def. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got some big matches tonight on RAW while Cody Rhodes sent a message to Brock Lesnar.

