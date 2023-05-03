Major loophole in WWE event could lead to Roman Reigns winning the World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns was drafted to SmackDown on Night 1 of WWE Draft 2023. Triple H announced that the Tribal Chief’s transfer to the blue brand made the World Heavyweight Championship exclusive to RAW. Having said that, Roman Reigns could still end up winning RAW’s top title because of a major loophole in a WWE premium live event.

This year’s Money in the Bank premium live event will emanate from The O2 Arena in London on July 1. The winner of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match can cash in their contract for a title opportunity at any point within the next 12 months. There have been rumors of this year’s Men’s MITB winner cashing in their briefcase for the World Heavyweight Championship.

According to Xero News, Reigns could insert himself into the matchup, win the briefcase and successfully cash it in for the World Heavyweight Championship. As of this writing, Reigns winning the title via cash-in is pure speculation.

Paul Heyman spoke about the possibility of Reigns adding a third title to his catalog on WWE RAW this past Monday. The Wise Man said the Tribal Chief could make the World Heavyweight Championship relevant by winning it.

Heyman’s segment was interrupted by Seth Rollins. The Visionary called out the Wise Men for allegedly using his backstage influence to prevent a rematch between the former Shield members from happening. For those unaware, Reigns retained the Universal Championship against his former Shield brother via DQ at Royal Rumble 2022.

Date of Roman Reigns’ next title defense reportedly revealed

Roman Reigns will hit 1,000 days as Universal Champion on May 27. The date will also mark the return of the historic Night of Champions premium live event. The show will take place in Saudi Arabia. It will also witness the crowning of a new World Heavyweight Champion.

The Tribal Chief is reportedly set to defend his title at Night of Champions. The event was originally called King and Queen of the Ring, but WWE renamed it to Night of Champions because they reportedly wanted it to coincide with Roman's upcoming milestone.

We’ll have to wait to see who emerges as the next challenger to the Tribal Chief.

