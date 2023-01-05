Where is WWE Money in the Bank 2023?

The venue for WWE Money in the Bank 2023 has been fixed and wrestling fans are ecstatic about the news. Dated to be on July 1, the blockbuster event will mark the return of professional wrestling in The Swinging City.

The WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Premium Live Event will emanate from the O2 Arena in London, U.K. on Saturday. This will mark the first time WWE has held a major live event in London since 2002.

Most recently, the sports entertainment giant held the Clash at the Castle PLE at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in September 2022. Its success played a huge part in WWE’s decision for this year’s mega-event proceedings.

Daily Mail UK was the first to report on the venue plans for WWE Money in the Bank 2023. The Stamford-based promotion then confirmed it on social media.

In a statement, Dan Ventrelle, Executive Vice President of Talent for WWE disclosed high hopes for Money in the Bank 2023.

“The O2 is one of the world’s premier venues and the perfect home for Money in the Bank. We are excited to bring one of our “Big 5” events to the UK and look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to London on July 1.” (H/T Metro.co.uk)

WWE’s last event in the capital city of England took place on May 4, 2002. WWE Insurrextion aired exclusively in the United Kingdom and was headlined by The Undertaker vs. Triple H. Brock Lesnar was also a part of the match card as he surprisingly teamed up with Shawn Stasiak to fight The Hardy Boyz.

Characteristic of Money in the Bank events, the proceedings will include a Men’s and Women’s Ladder Match for the MITB briefcase. The multi-person bout involved seven superstars last year scrambling for the prize. What makes the MITB briefcase so special? It gives the holder the opportunity to challenge for a championship anytime, anywhere, within a year.

Money in the Bank 2023: What happened to the previous year's winners?

Winners of 2022’s Money in the Bank ladder matches experienced contrasting fates. Interestingly, the one who succeeded in the cash-in attempt doesn’t hold the gold anymore while the other does.

Liv Morgan won from the women’s side and cashed in successfully on the same night against Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Acting as a surprise inclusion, Austin Theory retrieved the briefcase in the Men’s Ladder Match but failed in his cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins on an episode of RAW.

Theory redeemed himself at Survivor Series WarGames by defeating Rollins and Bobby Lashley for the US title. 2022 was a rollercoaster for the 25-year-old star but it ended on a high.

