Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is to blame for Austin Theory's unsuccessful Money in the Bank cash-in on RAW. The All Mighty attacked him during his United States Championship match against Seth Rollins, leading to the 25-year-old star's defeat.

The All Mighty laid The Visionary out before their supposed US Title match, giving Theory the opening to cash in his briefcase. Lashley pulled the referee out of the ring during the match before locking the now-former Mr. Money in the Bank in the Hurt Lock.

Following the surprising series of events, Bobby Lashley was asked about his role in Austin Theory's failed cash-in. He didn't care about what happened because he had suffered the same fate a few weeks ago on WWE RAW when Brock Lesnar attacked him.

"Look, I don't care about any of this stuff because, at the end of the day, my title was stolen from me, and from now until I get it back, I'm kicking everybody's a** that stands in my way, I could care less. I'm not about winning matches right now, I'm just about hurting people and making people pay for what they did to me because when it happened to me, everybody was out there cheering," said Lashley. [0:17-0:35]

Lashley added that he will do whatever it takes to get back on top.

"When Seth came in after Brock jumped on me...and he took my title from me, everybody was cool with that. But now that I go out there and do what I have to do in order to be right back on top, now people have a problem with it. You know what, I could care less. I'm gonna have fun kicking everybody's a** until I get my title back," he continued. [0:35-0:53]

Bobby Lashley clearly has no remorse for what he did to Austin Theory on WWE RAW.

What's next for Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory after WWE RAW?

The immediate future could see both Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory go after the United States Championship. Mustafa Ali is also in the mix after The All Mighty attacked him backstage on WWE RAW.

Seth Rollins will likely defend his US Title against all three men at Survivor Series.

Bobby Lashley will be fine in the long run, with a potential rematch against Brock Lesnar looming. However, Austin Theory might be in trouble after losing his briefcase and his momentum.

