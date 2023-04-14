Why did WWE Night of Champions 2023 replace King & Queen of the Ring? Roman Reigns may have something to do with it!

It was recently announced on social media that WWE will be renaming their King & Queens of the Ring Premium Live Event. The company will travel to Saudi Arabia to host the newly named Night of Champions on May 27.

Fans are no stranger to the Night of Champions event, which made a significant run from 2007 to 2015. However, it is quite unusual to suddenly bring the name back after almost a decade. Some speculate that the company is simply tired of the name, as well as the concept behind crowning a King and Queen for the night.

Others believe the change is likely due to Roman Reigns since he will reach 1000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the night. There have also been reports of a celebration being held for the champion once he reaches his milestone.

Xero News



I have asked about this and have been advised the name change is potentially due to the planned 1000 days Celebration for Roman.

It is unclear whether the premium live event will follow the format of the scrapped name or if they'll follow the original Night of Champions, where every championship on the main roster was defended. One thing is for certain — with his announced absence during Backlash, Roman Reigns is headed for the longest Universal Championship reign in history.

The history behind WWE Night of Champions

During its time, Night of Champions evolved and became one of the most anticipated events of the year. The event showcased the best of WWE's championship matches and provided a platform for new stars to emerge.

It was initially called Vengeance: Night of Champions, but in 2008, it was renamed to Night of Champions, and the concept became an annual tradition. The first Night of Champions took place on June 24, 2007, which saw superstars from both RAW and SmackDown compete. John Cena successfully defended his WWE Championship against Mick Foley, Randy Orton, and King Booker in a Fatal Four-Way match.

The final Night of Champions event took place on September 20, 2015, when Seth Rollins had to compete twice in one night. He ended up losing the United States Championship to John Cena but defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Sting.

On September 20, 2015, John Cena defeated Seth Rollins to regain the United States Championship at Night of Champions & Seth Rollins defeated Sting to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions!

With its return this year to Saudi Arabia, Night of Champions will be a highly celebrated event and, like the years before, will feature the top stars and champions defending their titles.

