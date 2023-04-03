When will Roman Reigns cross 1000 days as WWE Universal Champion? Mark your calendars!

Roman Reigns competed in his tenth WrestleMania match this year. He defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. The 37-year old has established himself among the top names of the industry within his 11-year association with WWE.

In August 2020, the wrestling fraternity witnessed The Tribal Chief defeat Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to win his second reign as Universal Champion. Many notable names have attempted to rise to the occasion of taking the title away from The Head of the Table but have been unsuccessful. At The Showcase of Immortals last year, he competed in a Winner Take All match against Brock Lesnar and won the WWE Championship for the fourth time.

As far as the Universal title goes, Roman Reigns holds the record for the longest reign at 946 days and counting, and for the WWE Championship, it is 480+ days. If his impressive undefeated streak continues, he will reach the milestone of 1000 days as champion on May 27th this year.

In the aftermath of his rivalry with Rhodes, it remains to be seen who will step up next to The Tribal Chief at Backlash and King and Queen of the Ring. Both events are set for May 7 and 27 respectively.

Who could be Roman Reigns' next challenger after Cody Rhodes?

A majority of the wrestling world were rooting for Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. He ended up being added to the list of feats going up against The Tribal Chief.

Over the past month, tension has been brewing among The Bloodline. While Solo Sikoa assisted Reigns to get the win, the champion was still seemingly displeased with him.

On an edition of RAW a few weeks ago, The American Nightmare confronted Reigns. As the champion walked away, an impatient Sikoa wanted to teach Rhodes a lesson for taunting The Bloodline, but Reigns prevented him from doing so. The American Nightmare was also responsible for ending Sikoa's undefeated streak.

There have been speculations around Sikoa possibly turning on Reigns. A few days prior to 'Mania', he seemingly hinted at 'being ready to take on anyone'.

The Usos lost their undisputed WWE Tag Team titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on Night One. They held the SmackDown tag team titles for 620+ days before it came an end at WrestleMania 39.

With Roman Reigns being the only one from The Bloodline to be successful, it remains to be seen what is in store for the faction.

