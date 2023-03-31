30-year-old WWE star to turn on Roman Reigns? Moment at Walemania sparks belief

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been at the top of the mountain for a considerable time now. His dominance is the epitome of an example for the whole Bloodline stable, and they have faith in him as a leader. However, The Tribal Chief sometimes fails to reciprocate the belief.

Cody Rhodes’ iteration of “you ain’t ready” for Solo Sikoa came true last week. The American Nightmare ended Solo’s winning streak on the main roster and also squashed his golden chance to prove to Roman Reigns that he was worthy.

The Tribal Chief, as it turns out, seemingly believed Rhodes' as he stopped The Enforcer from acting aggressively on his 'Mania opponent a few weeks ago.

WWE fans have been mocking Solo Sikoa with chants of “you ain’t ready” since the SmackDown promo by Cody Rhodes. The Enforcer usually replies with fists rather than words but chose to deliver a fiery response to the naysayers.

During an appearance at WaleMania with The Usos, he took to the mic and asked the crowd if they believed he was ready:

“If you think the enforcer is ready, put your motherf***ing ones in the sky.”

The response was overwhelmingly positive:

The defeat on WWE SmackDown last week was a huge blow to the 30-year-old star’s morale. However, Roman Reigns thinking him to be incapable must have been truly shattering.

The former NXT North American Champion entered the main roster with the sole mission of protecting The Bloodline. He has negated multiple rivals for The Tribal Chief, including Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Logan Paul.

Solo Sikoa’s use of swear words clearly shows his frustration. The statement was directed to both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. This could be a hint of 'Solo going solo’ in the near future if Reigns continues to undermine the Bloodline’s enforcer.

With WrestleMania a few weeks away, fans are speculating if anyone will betray Reigns. Sikoa is just second in line to ’Main Event’ Jey Uso.

Is WWE planning Solo Sikoa versus Roman Reigns?

The Street Champion of the Island arrived as a game-changer for Reigns by causing a major upset at Clash at the Castle. He developed as a fearsome heel on the main roster over time, leading to fans questioning ‘who could stop this guy?’

Sikoa’s undefeated streak was reportedly a build-up to a fight with Roman Reigns. The defeat against Cody didn’t hurt his prestige, though. Paul Heyman clearly stated that The Enforcer aimed to injure Rhodes during the match rather than defeat him, gaining Roman an advantage at WrestleMania. WWE managed to subtly protect the star, as stated by Dave Meltzer of WON.

Roman Reigns versus Solo Sikoa sounds like a blockbuster. Yet, WWE needs a solid long-term story that focuses on Sikoa’s frustrations with The Bloodline. Interestingly, the seeds of the rift have already been sown.

