"I should've known better" - Drew McIntyre addresses his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre has commented on his disappointing loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle.

The two stars collided at the event for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which took place in Wales, United Kingdom. During the bout, Austin Theory tried to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract, but was taken out by Tyson Fury. The Head of the Table emerged victorious via pinfall with help from his cousin Solo Sikoa.

During the WWE Clash at the Castle post-show press conference, Drew McIntyre reflected on his loss, stating that he should've known better and he'll deal with Roman Reigns at a later date.

"Everything's come really full circle, and to dream and talk about this show for so long, to see it materialize, the first UK stadium show in thirty years, not to be everything I dreamed of and thought it could be, it was so much more. And a few years ago, the young Drew would be flipping out right now, swearing, talking about getting screwed. But I know Roman, I should've known better. We'll deal with him when it comes to next week but I'm looking for the positives right now and look at it everybody, we did it," said McIntyre. [From 0:32 to 1:01]

What's next for Drew McIntyre after WWE Clash at the Castle?

If Solo Sikoa didn't interfere in the match, The Scottish Warrior could've walked out as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. McIntyre deserves a rematch for the title, and he should get one at Extreme Rules next month in an Extreme Rules match.

However, Xero News reports that the Scottish Warrior is set to face SmackDown star Karrion Kross at WWE Extreme Rules. Kross was in the front row during the Clash at the Castle main event, the former NXT champion got involved during the bout as he threw a bottle at McIntyre and got into a heated argument.

McIntyre is one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE right now, and he undoubtedly deserves another world title run. McIntyre has never held the coveted title in front of fans, and now is a good time for him to finally do it.

