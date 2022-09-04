Reported plans for Drew McIntyre after WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 didn't end the way Drew McIntyre would've wanted it to as he was unable to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. We now have reports on the future plans for McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior and The Tribal Chief had an amazing main event match at the premium live event. However, the closing moments saw NXT star and Roman Reigns' cousin Solo Sikoa interfere and help Reigns successfully retain his titles.

This was a rather disappointing result for the fans, especially those in attendance at Cardiff as they really wanted to see McIntyre walk out as the new champion.

A latest report from Xero News has now hinted at the future plans for McIntyre. The report states that The Scottish Warrior is set to face SmackDown star Karrion Kross at WWE Extreme Rules next month.

Kross was present at ringside during the main event match and also got involved in the bout when he threw a bottle at McIntyre and got into a heated argument with him.

Drew McIntyre recently praised Karrion Kross

The Scottish Warrior has been a target for Karrion Kross ever since the latter returned to WWE last month. During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, McIntyre addressed Kross' return to the company and had some compliments for the former NXT Champion.

"Kross returned to the company [as] a very different person. We last saw him, he's got Scarlett by his side. He is a very intelligent individual, he knows how to push buttons... he's comparable to myself, Roman, and the bigger guys... Not one man has ever taken down Drew McIntyre, go back the last couple of years, every time Drew McIntyre is taken down its a group of people. It's multiple weapons. He took me down by himself," McIntyre said.

During Clash at the Castle event, WWE officially announced that Extreme Rules will be taking place on October 8, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The video package saw Paul Heyman hype up the show.

