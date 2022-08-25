"Not one man has ever taken down Drew McIntyre" - Former WWE Champion on Karrion Kross' return

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has given his thoughts on Karrion Kross during a recent interview.

The Scottish Warrior is currently heading toward a main event on his UK home soil at Clash at the Castle against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, a man he's had some trouble defeating in the past.

Despite this, McIntyre left Reigns lying on the last episode of SmackDown. The Tribal Chief, however, is not Drew's only rival on the Friday Night Show.

Karrion Kross also appeared on SmackDown earlier this month. Upon returning, the Former NXT Champion dropped the Scot on the blue brand and sent a message to Reigns.

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Drew addressed the attack. He acknowledged that Kross was a threat but also had some compliments for the former NXT Champ.

"Kross returned to the company [as] a very different person. We last saw him, he's got Scarlett by his side. He is a very intelligent individual, he knows how to push buttons... he's comparable to myself, Roman, and the bigger guys... Not one man has ever taken down Drew McIntyre, go back the last couple of years, every time Drew McIntyre is taken down its a group of people. It's multiple weapons. He took me down by himself," Drew said. (0:01 - 00:29)

He explained that while he is eventually going to deal with Kross, he is currently focused on Roman Reigns and Clash at the Castle.

Has Karrion Kross wrestled since returning to WWE?

Though Kross is once again a WWE Superstar, he is yet to step between the ropes.

His last in-ring outing was against Davey Boy Smith Jr. at the special Jim Crockett Promotions event for Ric Flair's 'last match' on July 31st. Kross was able to come out on top in the contest, winning via pinfall.

Before this, Karrion Kross competed in a multi-man match at Major League Wrestling's Battle Riot IV. Noted MLW star Jacob Fatu won the contest.

The former NXT Champ's return caught a lot of attention online, and fans are doubtless excited to see him get back in the ring. Only time will tell who will be his first opponent during this WWE run.

Should Drew McIntyre be worried about Karrion Kross? Who would you like to see the former Killer face in his first match back? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

