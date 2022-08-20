Former WWE Champion attacks Roman Reigns on SmackDown; Sami Zayn interferes 

Roman Reigns returned to WWE on the latest episode of SmackDown, but there was one noticeable difference. He came without Paul Heyman and The Usos by his side.

The special counsel was laid out by Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam with an F5 on the announce table.

It was revealed during tonight's show that the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions couldn't make it because they were stuck at the border.

The Tribal Chief was set for a face-to-face meeting with his next challenger Drew McIntyre on the blue brand this week. He will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Scottish Warrior at Clash at the Castle.

During the segment, Roman Reigns addressed McIntyre's promo on RAW, in which the latter stated that he carried WWE on his back. The Head of the Table made it clear that he's the face of the company and the main event.

Before he could finish his speech, however, McIntyre came out and vowed to dethrone the former to become the new champion.

Drew challenged Roman to a fight, and they began brawling in the ring. He went for a Claymore, but Sami Zayn appeared out of nowhere and pushed The Tribal Chief out of the way, thus taking the fall.

Finally, as Roman Reigns went for a spear, Drew McIntyre countered it with a Claymore. He grabbed the world titles and raised them in the air as the show came to a close.

Who will emerge victorious at WWE Clash at the Castle? Sound off in the comments below!

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy