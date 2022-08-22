Drew McIntyre reacts to WWE Clash at the Castle creating history in United Kingdom

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has taken to social media to react to a recent announcement regarding WWE Clash at the Castle.

McIntyre is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle. This match is the latest in a long rivalry between the two men, with McIntyre persistently unable to knock off the Tribal Chief. This opportunity, however, will be in front of McIntyre's UK home crowd.

For WWE fans in the United Kingdom, they'll be getting the chance to see the premium live event outside of pay-per-view and streaming services. Cable sports network BT Sport will be showing the entire event on one of its channels, BT Sport 2, at no extra cost for viewers.

This obviously impressed The Scottish Warrior, who took to Twitter to quote-tweet the news. McIntyre applauded BT Sport for their efforts:

"HUGE news for those back in the UK. You can watch #WWECastle on BT Sport 2 in two weeks time! Nice one, @btsport" McIntyre wrote.

The broadcast will allow Clash at the Castle to reach a wider audience, and may generate wider interest from casual WWE viewers in the United Kingdom.

Drew McIntyre made a statement on this week's WWE SmackDown

On this week's SmackDown, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made a rare solo appearance.

Without his Bloodline stablemates The Usos in his corner, Reigns was unable to fend off a huge Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior then stood above Reigns, holding both of WWE's world title belts high above his head.

As WWE Clash At The Castle fast approaches, the company will be looking to add the finishing touches to the event's build. The show will take place in 14 days on September 3rd.

Who do you think will leave Cardiff as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell