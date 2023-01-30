[WATCH] What Roman Reigns said to Solo Sikoa at the end of WWE Royal Rumble 

Roman Reigns was at his villainous best in the final stages of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. He beat Kevin Owens to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, what came next had the full attention of the wrestling world to the point where several subtle parts have been uncovered.

The Bloodline brutally attacked KO, and Reigns ordered Sami Zayn to hit him with a steel chair. However, he hit The Tribal Chief instead to a massive pop. This led to The Bloodline laying Zayn out. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa attacked him, but Jey Uso didn't. With tears in his eyes, he walked out on his family.

This development certainly hit home with Roman Reigns, who has felt the sting of betrayal before at the hands of Seth Rollins. As the remaining members of The Bloodline left the ring, he affirmed his 'Us vs. Them' mentality. The Head of the Table said something to Solo just before the Royal Rumble went off the air.

Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited figured out what Reigns told his cousin, tweeting a clip with subtitles. Here is what The Tribal Chief said:

"We're at war now Solo. We take no prisoners now," said Roman Reigns.

As things stand, only Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso remain as in-ring members of The Bloodline.

Jey Uso wants to "run it back" with Roman Reigns

Following his exit from his family's group, Jey Uso has seemingly expressed his desire to face The Tribal Chief again. He took on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in the fall of 2020 but came up short by the tiniest of margins.

Jey eventually fell in line and joined forces with The Head of the Table. However, following their treatment of Sami Zayn, he could challenge Reigns yet again. Another match between the cousins would be special, especially with fans in attendance.

It will be exciting to see what's next for Jey Uso and how his dynamic with all the members of The Bloodline will change now that he's out. Two of his actual brothers are still in the group. This makes Roman Reigns' statement about being "at war" more chilling, even if it was primarily aimed at Zayn and Kevin Owens.

