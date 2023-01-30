Bloodline member challenges Roman Reigns after declaring that he is out of the faction

Bloodline leader Roman Reigns might have found himself a new challenger after the conclusion of the Royal Rumble premium live event.

During the closing stages of the show, Reigns and his faction destroyed Sami Zayn, who finally snapped and betrayed his now-former leader. However, Jey Uso refused to attack Zayn, with whom he has bonded quite well in recent months.

Taking to his official Instagram, Jey sent a short message to Reigns, hinting at the possibility of them reigniting their feud.

"Run It Back," wrote Jey Uso.

Jey is no stranger to crossing paths with Reigns. The two men have previously collided in singles matches, including a Hell in a Cell showdown that took place during the pandemic era.

On most occasions, Jey has come up short against The Bloodline leader. However, The Right Hand Man will aim to get a win on his record against The Head of the Table.

Jey Uso has declared that he is no longer a part of The Bloodline

Jey Uso's actions took the WWE Universe by storm and surprised many, considering how close he was to Roman Reigns.

However, it looks like Jey has made up his mind, as he took to Instagram to declare that he is out of The Bloodline. In his latest post, the tag team champion sent a two-word message that seemingly confirmed his exit from the faction. Jey wrote:

"I'm out"

Jey and his brother Jimmy represented The Bloodline in WWE's tag team division. The duo have been at the top of their game and have successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on numerous occasions.

If Jey is indeed going to walk out of The Tribal Chief's camp, it would be interesting to note how WWE would book The Usos as the tag champions going forward.

Do you think Jey Uso has actually left his family's side or will he swerve the fans? Sound off in the comment section.

