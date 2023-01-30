Jey Uso breaks silence with two-word message after walking out on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Jey Uso took to Instagram to finally break the silence after walking out on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.

During the closing stages of the show, Jey refused to join The Bloodline's beatdown of Sami Zayn. Instead, he simply walked away and didn't step up for his Tribal Chief.

Taking to Instagram, Jey surprisingly declared that he is out of The Bloodline with his two-word message.

"I'm out," wrote Jey.

Over the last few months, Jey has gotten on good terms with Zayn. The two men initially didn't see eye-to-eye but have bonded in recent times.

Jey also saved the former Intercontinental Champion during his trial on RAW 30 and prevented him from being attacked by Solo Sikoa.

Jacob Fatu declared that Jey Uso is officially out of The Bloodline

Hours before Jey Uso's recent Instagram post, Jacob Fatu took to Twitter to declare that The Right Hand Man is out of The Bloodline. Fatu clearly didn't appreciate Jey walking out on his family.

The Anoa'i family member took to Twitter to react to Roman Reigns' six-word message that he sent via his official TikTok handle

"BLOOD IN OR BLOOD [email protected] @HeymanHustle @WWESoloSikoa @WWEUsos JEY YOUR OUT BLOOD," Fatu wrote.

Jey has been a part of The Bloodline from the beginning. In fact, he was the first member to be recruited into the faction by The Head of the Table.

Over the last couple of years, The Usos have dominated WWE alongside Reigns. Jimmy and Jey have been at the top of the tag team division and are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Given that Jimmy has sided with Reigns, it will be interesting to see how things play out between him and Jey. The duo is still the tag team champions.

