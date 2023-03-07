Why does Solo Sikoa never lose in WWE? Major Roman Reigns-related reason

Solo Sikoa has been nothing short of a monster since debuting on the main WWE roster. Serving as the Enforcer of The Bloodline, he is a man who puts beatings on superstars and enjoys doing it.

Sikoa has never been pinned or submitted on the main roster, which is seriously impressive. While he has had losses via disqualification, no one is yet to defeat him clean in singles competition. According to reports, that is because WWE is building him up for a future match against his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that Triple H and his team are protecting Solo Sikoa and only handing him DQ or countout results because they believe there is money in a future Reigns vs. Sikoa showdown.

"With Solo, they ended in double countout, because they’re not gonna beat Solo. They’re saving Solo for Roman, whenever that day comes." (h/t Ringside News)

It will be interesting to see how WWE manages to reach that match from where the situation is today. The inevitable Bloodline collapse might just be reason enough for the two powerhouses to lock horns.

Solo Sikoa avoids a clean defeat again on RAW

Having knocked off Sami Zayn last week on RAW, Solo Sikoa took on Kevin Owens on this week's episode. It was a clash between two superstars who despised each other, and it delivered about as much violence as you would expect.

Sikoa and Owens traded their best shots, but neither man would stay down. Jimmy Uso was always on hand to distract KO every time it looked like his Bloodline stablemate was in trouble. Towards the end, the babyface pushed Jimmy off the apron, superkicked the Enforcer, and landed a Swanton Bomb. Just as he was about to finish him off, the tag team champion attacked him, leading to the referee calling for the bell.

After the match, the two heels beat on The Prizefighter until Sami Zayn made the save. He grabbed a steel chair and threatened to swing, which prompted Jimmy and Sikoa to retreat. Despite taking the DQ L, the Street Champion can be glad knowing he didn't lose via pinfall or submission.

