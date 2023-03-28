Cody Rhodes hands Solo Sikoa his first loss on WWE main roster

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes continued his path towards the WrestleMania 39 main event by picking up a huge victory over the previously undefeated, Solo Sikoa.

The American Nightmare and The Street Champion faced off in the main event of this evening's RAW, which emanated from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. This was the red brand's final episode before the two-night Showcase of the Immortals this weekend in Los Angeles. Rhodes will be headlining the second night when he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, he first had to deal with the Enforcer of The Bloodline tonight. Rhodes and Solo Sikoa battered each other, with the Royal Rumble winner doing everything in his power to keep the 30-year-old star down. At one point Rhodes hit his signature Cross-Rhodes finisher, but Sikoa managed to escape the pin.

Things looked to get worse for Rhodes when the Usos came out for an attack, but Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who will challenge the twin brothers on night one of Mania, evened the odds and fought Jimmy and Jey off. The American Nightmare then dodged the Samoan Spike and landed one more Cross-Rhodes to pick up the victory.

This marked Sikoa's first loss by pin or submission since debuting on the WWE main roster back at Clash at the Castle in 2022, an impressive streak that will not be forgotten.

It remains to be seen whether Solo Sikoa will play a role in handing Roman Reigns an advantage during the latter's highly-anticipated WrestleMania bout.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes