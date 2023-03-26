Big update in main event plans for The Bloodline's title matches at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

WWE fans might finally see their top pick for WrestleMania's main event close the show on the first night.

Roman Reigns and The Usos are set to defend their respective Undisputed Championships against top babyfaces at The Show of Shows. While Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes is slated for Night 2's main event, fans have been vocal about their wish to see the Tag Team Championship match close on the first night of WrestleMania Hollywood.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter previously reported that Triple H was torn between the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match and the SmackDown Women's Championship match, with the latter gaining an edge due to "political reasons."

Fightful Select is now reporting that WWE was looking at Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley as an option only because no women's match headlined the show last year. However, those in the know have not been informed of the SmackDown Women's Championship match sealing the spot.

There are solid plans to see Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens take on The Usos in the final match of Night 1, with many in the company pushing for this title match at the prospective main event.

The report further claims that the RAW Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Asuka was not even considered in the aforementioned debate. Moreover, WWE has slotted Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul for Night 1.

Kevin Owens hails Sami Zayn as the MVP of WWE ahead of WrestleMania

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn recently reunited in WWE, rekindling their friendship and joining forces to achieve their mutual goal of destroying The Bloodline.

The top babyface duo was featured in a massive segment on the latest episode of SmackDown, where Owens hailed his friend as the MVP of the promotion for his work over the last ten months.

KO also gifted a special "WrestleZaynia" t-shirt to Sami Zayn, honoring the latter's journey to the Grandest Stage of Them All on the back of an intense story-telling.

However, they couldn't celebrate for long as the unsuspecting best friends fell victim to a surprise attack from The Usos in the closing moments of WWE SmackDown.

Should Owens and Zayn vs. The Usos close out Night 1 of WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments!

Poll : 0 votes