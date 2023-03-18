Two matches being considered to main event WrestleMania night one with politics playing a role - Reports

According to the latest reports, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair and potentially The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have all been considered for WrestleMania 39 main event night one.

However, due to "political reasons," the company is preventing the tag bout from getting the main event spot.

The main event of WrestleMania 39 night two has been set for months. Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will take on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the top spot.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the main event will be Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship.

The report noted that the decision was made for political reasons, which we were told were simply the lack of a women's main event on the 2022 Show of Shows card that closed the show.

Mania' 35 featured Flair, Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey in that spot, while Night One of the 2021 Grandest Stage of Them All featured Sasha Banks in the main event against Bianca Belair.

Why do The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have a lot of heat to feature at the Night One main event at WrestleMania?

The structure of this year's night one card has remained a mystery, with multiple title fights contending for the prestigious main event spot.

There has been some backlash to this report, with many fans clamoring for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to take that spot.

The storyline involving The Bloodline, Zayn, and Owens has been developing for nearly a year, and their segments frequently close Monday Night RAW and SmackDown.

The Queen will be the first woman to compete in multiple WrestleMania main events if these plans go through. The Nightmare would go on to become the first Australian to headline the Grandest Stage of them All. WWE WrestleMania 39 will be held on April 1st and 2nd.

Which match should headline night one for this year's Shows of the Show? Sound off in the comments section below.

