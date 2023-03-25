Kevin Owens unveils a "special" WrestleMania t-shirt before being ambushed by the Usos

Kevin Owens unveiled a special "WrestleZania" t-shirt before he and Zayn were ambushed by The Usos on SmackDown.

After weeks of teasing a reunion, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn finally reunited and challenged The Usos for an Undisputed Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania 39.

This week on SmackDown, Owens held a special edition of the Kevin Owens show featuring Sami Zayn as his special guest. During the segment, Owens unveiled a special WrestleMania t-shirt in honor of his best friend.

The t-shirt had the words "KOMania" printed on the back and "WrestleZania" printed on the front. Owens told him he had this t-shirt made because Zayn has been the MVP of the WWE for the past year.

An elated Zayn immediately tried on the new shirt and the two best friends hugged in the ring. As they were hugging, The Usos ambushed them from behind and hit Sami with a 1D before Owens chased them away using a steel chair.

Kevin and Sami's tag team is very entertaining to watch as the two men have great chemistry together. We will have to wait and see if this will be enough to defeat The Usos at WrestleMania.

