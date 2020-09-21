10 best-ever matches at WWE Night/Clash of Champions

WWE Clash of Champions is less than a week away and the card is shaping up nicely with some highly anticipated matches announced so far. On a night in which all championships are to be defended, there will be many more matches announced in the coming weeks.

Clash of Champions was a long-running series of events produced by WCW, JCP and NWA. The first event was way back in 1988 and ran until 1997. The very first event was shown live on cable television for free. It ran against WrestleMania as Jim Crockett tried to outdo Vince McMahon at his own game.

When the WWF/E purchased WCW in 2001, along with favourites such as Halloween Havoc and Starrcade, Clash of Champions was one of the pay-per-view events fans asked the company to reinstate.

WWE launched and rebranded the event in 2007 as Night of Champions. Under this name, the event ran for eight years until 2016, when the show was changed back to its original title, Clash of Champions.

There are loads of memorable matches that have taken place at this historic and prestigious WWE pay-per-view. In this article, we will be looking at matches from both Night and Clash of Champions.

#10 AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal (WWE Championship) - Clash of Champions 2017

This was easily Jinder Mahal’s best match so far, and it is all thanks to AJ Styles. The two competitors had an excellent 23-minute encounter that took everyone by surprise.

Mahal was coming off an extremely unpopular title reign. The disdain of the run was primarily due to the low quality of championship matches Mahal had with Randy Orton, Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Jinder’s run as champion was disliked so much, nobody ever wanted to see him near another title match. However, nobody expected this match to be so good.

AJ had surprisingly defeated Mahal for the championship a few weeks earlier on SmackDown Live. The rematch was set for the Clash of Champions main event.

It was an excellent “old school” heel versus face affair. Mahal used his strength to combat AJ’s technical prowess. AJ would play the underdog for much of the match, fighting against Mahal’s grinding offence.

AJ sold all of Mahal’s offence, expertly making him look strong. The result was never in doubt though. The comeback that led to the finish was great, closing a very underrated match at Clash of Champions.

#9 Charlotte vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks (WWE RAW Women’s Championship) - Clash of Champions 2016

Charlotte Flair was riding high after becoming the first-ever WWE Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 32. Charlotte had successfully defended the title against Natalya and Paige, before losing it Banks on an episode of RAW.

Charlotte would regain the title at SummerSlam 2016, becoming the first-ever WWE RAW Women’s Champion when the 2016 WWE Draft saw the title renamed.

Banks and Charlotte would continue to feud over the title, then Bayley was added to the mix to set up a Triple Threat match for the pay-per-view. These three women, along with Becky Lynch, were the cornerstones of the Women’s Revolution in WWE and proved why in this match.

The chemistry between all three was on point and made for an excellent three-way match. There were times in the contest that looked as if anyone could walk away with the title. This unpredictability heightened the fan investment and further excitement surrounding the outcome.

The screw finish drew sympathy for Banks and Bayley, while further solidifying Charlotte’s heel status.