WWE Rumor Roundup: Huge 1000-day celebration planned for Roman Reigns, Concern for former Universal Champion's health, Dream match won't take place at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the mountain since returning as a heel in 2020. Against everyone's expectations, The Tribal Chief defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania to keep his ongoing historic title reign going.

#3. WWE has big plans for Roman Reigns' 1000-day as the Universal Champion

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship soon after returning at SummerSlam 2020. The Bloodline leader is nearing 1000 days as the Universal title holder and could achieve the feat if he holds on to the title till the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event.

Xero News recently reported that WWE is considering renaming the upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia to 'Night of Champions' due to a planned 1000-day celebration for Reigns.

#2. Backstage concern for former Universal Champion's health

Finn Balor competed inside the Hell in a Cell structure at WrestleMania 39, where Edge defeated him. During the match, the former Universal Champion suffered a head wound that caused the bout to be briefly paused.

Balor later revealed that he received 14 staples for the cut. The Prince also dealt with a grade 2 calf tear before his bout at the Showcase of Immortals.

Despite all the injuries and setbacks, Finn Balor competed against Rey Mysterio on this week's RAW. Fightful Select noted that there was some backstage concern for the 41-year-old superstar ahead of his match on the red brand.

Finn was able to register a win against The Master of 619 after the latter's son made his presence felt in the bout.

#1. Gunther vs. Brock Lesnar not the plan for SummerSlam

Fans have been dreaming of a showdown beatdown between Brock Lesnar and Gunther ever since their confrontation in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

It was recently reported that the duo could clash this summer. However, Ringside News provided a contradictory update, stating that WWE has different plans for the Beast Incarnate.

The former Universal Champion is currently embroiled in a feud with Cody Rhodes. He will return to WWE programming next week, where he is expected to answer the American Nightmare's challenge for a match at Backlash.

