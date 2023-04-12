Rumor killer on Brock Lesnar potentially facing 35-year-old WWE star at SummerSlam - Reports

It has been reported that Brock Lesnar is not slated to wrestle Gunther this summer despite previous reports suggesting the two stars were set to collide soon.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has impressed many since arriving on the main roster last year. Many believe his hard-hitting style will mesh perfectly with The Beast if they lock horns in the future.

While fans want to see Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther, Ringside News reported earlier today that WWE management does not have the Austrian as a shortlisted opponent for Lesnar this summer.

"WWE has a lot of plans in the pipeline, especially for Brock Lesnar. A rumor is going around about his future opponent, but have been able to confirm that Lesnar is NOT slated to face Gunther this summer." (H/T Ringside News)

Gunther arguably stole the show at WrestleMania 39 as he, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus collided in a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General secured a hard-fought victory over his rivals in a 16-minute contest.

Gunther wants a match against Brock Lesnar

At the 2023 Royal Rumble event, fans got a taste of a potential showdown between the two WWE powerhouses. Both Lesnar and the Imperium leader came face-to-face during the 30-man bout.

During a recent interview on The Rob Brown Show, Gunther stated that he sees Lesnar as his "end boss" opponent in World Wrestling Entertainment.

"A beast. I always loved his matches and was always very impressed with them. And also, with the recent years in WWE, I always thought it would be a thing for a wrestler and my style and stuff, that's my end boss, if that makes sense. I get portrayed as the end boss in wrestling for a lot of guys, but I think Brock could be my end boss. I really hope that match goes down at some point." [H/T f4wonline]

Brock Lesnar's first feud post-WrestleMania looks set in stone as he viciously attacked Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW last week. This has led to The American Nightmare challenging The Beast to a match at Backlash.

Who do you think would come out on top in a potential match? Lesnar or Gunther? Send us your predictions in the comments section below.

