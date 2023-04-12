Backstage concern for 41-year-old former champion ahead of match on WWE RAW - Reports

WWE had to make several changes to last night's edition of RAW due to travel issues, and there was some concern for Finn Balor heading into his match last night.

Edge picked up a massive victory at WrestleMania 39 when he defeated Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match. The rivalry between the two stars has been going on since the Hall of Famer was ousted from The Judgment Day after Balor joined. During the match, the former Universal Champion suffered a head wound that caused the match to be briefly paused as he received medical attention.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, there was some backstage concern for the 41-year-old superstar ahead of his match against Rey Mysterio last night due to recent injuries. Despite being banged up, Finn and Rey delivered a great match on RAW, and Balor got the victory after Dominik interfered.

Finn Balor bragged about his victory over Rey Mysterio following last night's episode of WWE RAW.

Balor has proven himself to be a workhorse countless times and did it again last night when the red brand traveled to Seattle, Washington. Several superstars had travel issues, and numerous segments had to be changed throughout the show.

The inaugural Universal Champion stepped up to the plate and picked up a victory over the 2023 Hall of Famer. The Judgment Day member took to Twitter after the show and boasted about his win. He made sure to point out that he had 14 staples in his head during the match and called himself 'Finn14Staples.'

"I beat the ‘Hall of Famer’ @reymysterio with 14 Staples STILL in my head! Tough SOB! #finn14staples," tweeted Finn Balor.

The Judgment Day and the newly formed Latino World Order appear to be on a collision course. Bad Bunny and Dominik also now have an issue after the popular musician ripped a chain away from the 26-year-old during his match against Rey Mysterio.

Damian Priest attacked Bunny on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania and put the Backlash host through the commentary table. It will be interesting to see how Judgment Day's feud against LWO and Bad Bunny will pan out en route to the Puerto Rico event next month.

