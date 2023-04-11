Multiple segments changed ahead of WWE RAW - Reports

There have been several changes ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

Matt Riddle returned last week and confronted The Miz while The A-Lister complained about getting embarrassed on back-to-back nights during WWE WrestleMania 39. Riddle attacked The Miz and planted him with the Bro Derek. It was announced that Matt would face The Miz tonight on the red brand, but the promotion is no longer advertising the match.

WRKD Wrestling is reporting that two more changes have been made to tonight's episode of the red brand in Seattle. Kevin Owens is now scheduled to battle Solo Sikoa in tonight's main event. Sikoa was originally supposed to face Sami Zayn tonight.

Sikoa attacked Kevin Owens on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown while Sami Zayn was having a conversation with Jey Uso backstage. Sikoa and Jey attacked Sami after the main event later in the night but Matt Riddle made the save.

Meanwhile, Damage CTRL's IYO SKY was supposed to face Bianca Belair tonight, but that match has also changed. IYO will now battle Michin and Piper Niven in a Triple Threat match to determine the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

Fightful reported earlier that there were a lot of travel issues this morning that caused many changes to tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

